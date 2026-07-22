Interesting and Humour - page 2288
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Trolls get banned, they get banned for openly trashing the resource and platform - but what would you do? (when competitors do not have the guts to do better than the Metakvot, they are engaged in trolling, and other various rubbish), and then about the number of posts written per day - raised by newcomers topics that have long been raised, and no one page is dedicated to it (not everyone wants to bother with the same thing) all branches on the interests)
I will not formulate anything - not to litter, not to resemble (it seems not all information on the forum have time to read) Nothing personal!
I must be in some other world, without trolls, and if they appear, they go without a ban - just go away...
And with any witch hunts, should probably know from history.... Just retaliation for personal reasons... and nothing more...
I won't develop this further, I think I've said it all...
I must be in some other world, without trolls, and if they show up, they go away without a ban - just go away...
And with any witch hunts, should probably know from history.... Just retaliation for personal reasons... and nothing more...
I'm not going to develop this further, I think I've said it all...
PS. Sometimes slip battles of "Titans" who are really good at "the subject" - but their "duel" in the end goes in another direction - and another direction is a ban ( and you can just put yourself in the place of Metakwots and understand - that this is just a necessity for the full development of the ecosystem)I would also not give my brainchild to another "titan" who, from a constructive direction in the end - will still muddy all the written constructive
If they left as you say :) - there would be no one to blame!
PS. Sometimes slip battles of "Titans" who are really good at "the subject" - but their "duel" in the end goes in another direction - and another direction is a ban ( and you can just put yourself in the place of Metakwots and understand - that this is just a need for the full development of the ecosystem)I would also not give my brainchild to another "titan" who, from a constructive direction in the end - will still muddy all the written constructive
If they left as you say :) - there'd be no one to ban!
I put myself a hundred times in the place of Metakvotov and my opinion has always coincided with theirs, and it appeared in the form of new services and chips terminal, but the frequency of these innovations is inversely proportional to the number of bans, I assure you ...
Can't a grey crowd give birth to ideas.... Can't
Can't a grey crowd give birth to ideas.... They can't.
Don't make shit up.
They can and how. Only there is nothing for them to do on the forum now that they have moved their ideas to Zhoba
Business consultant Bob Dorf on start-ups' mistakes and investors' insidiousness
"If so, I have to disappoint you. Amazon takes 30% of the margin. An offline auto parts shop will want 30% to 50%. Walmart will ask for just as much, maybe more. What's left over for you? Nothing."
"First and foremost are Sequoia's partners. The story of their investment in Google is every startup's dream. When Sergey Brin and Larry Page came to Sequoia for investment, there were already 16 search engines on the market. But Sergey and Larry convinced Sequoia that they could attract users with new algorithms, search speed and better results than the competition. The partners at Sequoia said, "First of all, you won't leave here without a check. We want you not to feel poor. Secondly, we want you not to think about profit for the next two or three years, but to think about conquering the world. If we do this together, even that dog lying in the corner of the room asleep right now will figure out how to make a billion dollars from the world's #1 search engine." This is how smart investors should behave. When your technology is really useful and unique, you have a chance of getting money from just such investors."
"But, again, the biggest problem is the competitors. You have to keep an eye on them and be proactive. Be afraid of them, or you'll be left with nothing."
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Since some people have asked (what a particular post of mine in this thread means), I comment - it's from Facebook (irrelevant to the reality here ... you're not all girls, are you?) :
The Turing test is passed!
"Today, June 7, 2014, a landmark event in the history of management science - cybernetics - the test to determine artificial intelligence, invented by British mathematician Alan Turing 64 years ago, has been passed!
The threshold has been crossed today. The chatbot, created under the guidance of Russian programmer Vladimir Veselov, who lives and works in the USA, has managed to break the 30% barrier set by Turing more than half a century ago.