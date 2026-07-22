Interesting and Humour - page 1567
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http://www.panoramio.com/photo/25778060
Got sick, went to the drugstore. I looked at the prices and decided it would be cheaper to die.
On the way home I went to the funeral parlour, looked at the prices... I scratched my head and went back to the pharmacy...
For security reasons, all facilities near the road are closed for three months from January to March. My mum works at a service station in a shop, so it's near the road. We have a lot of things near the road. All of them will be closed. People will be without work and livelihood for three months. Naturally, no one is offering compensation.
Next. During the Olympiad, so that it goes to hell, it is forbidden to travel by private car without a special permit-pass. It will not be specified, yes, that nobody will get this f*cking pass for nothing? And only relatives and friends of especially well-off people will get it? A question: will the city administration and this circus called the Olympiad provide such transport, that the guests, residents, volunteers and others could move easily?
They close schools and universities during the Olympics - they prolong school holidays for a week.
And just utter apophilia: in the residential areas on the way to the Olympic venues, most of which have not yet been completed, people are forbidden to heat the cookers with wood, so that the smoke does not come out of the chimneys. Is that normal? Provided, as we remember, there is no light from time to time. The question is: how can people keep warm?
http://elena-tokareva2.livejournal.com/1059151.html
In connection with security all the facilities located near the road are closed for three months, from January to March. My mother works at a service station in a shop, so near the road. We have a lot of things near the road. All of them will be closed. People will be without work and livelihood for three months. Naturally, no one is offering compensation.
Next. During the Olympiad, so that it goes to hell, it is forbidden to travel by private car without a special permit-pass. It will not be specified, yes, that nobody will get this f*cking pass for nothing? And only relatives and friends of especially well-off people will get it? A question: will the city administration and this circus called the Olympiad provide such transport, that the guests, residents, volunteers and others could move easily?
They close schools and universities during the Olympics - they prolong school holidays for a week.
And just utter apophilia: in the residential areas on the way to the Olympic venues, most of which have not yet been completed, people are forbidden to heat the cookers with wood, so that the smoke does not come out of the chimneys. Is that normal? Provided, as we remember, there is no light from time to time. The question is: how can people keep warm?
http://elena-tokareva2.livejournal.com/1059151.html
Come on, you are spreading panic before the time. At football Euro2012 they also shouted "horror and horror",
The schools had to be compressed to make way for the hostels early on, there was a shortage of time to finish, and transport restrictions were imposed.
We even survived the rain at the Donetsk match :)
Everything will be all right at Sochi. Winners are not judged.
Come on, you need to raise a panic beforehand. At football Euro 2012 they also shouted "horror and horror",
The schools had to be compressed to make way for the hostels early on, and there was a shortage of time to finish, and transport restrictions were imposed.
Nothing happened, we even survived the rain at the Donetsk match :)
Everything will be all right at Sochi. Winners are not judged.