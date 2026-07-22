Interesting and Humour - page 2283
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Greenpeace staff always call the fire brigade and EMERCOM when they arrive at a peat fire. But very often the emergency services refuse to go when they find out that the fire is a peat fire. Or once they arrive and are convinced that the peat is really burning, many do their best to silence the problem.
But the price tag ...
Well, that's more likely to be true.
Come on...
The Japanese are honest and decent.
He's Somali.
Killed by an attacker. I'm an American.
Rest in peace.
We mourn.
Let us remember.
Is a bearish trend starting on the usdchf?
Further on here
Apple in hip-hop style: Dr Dre's business rules
Если есть ощущение, что все держится на вас – отключите это ощущение как можно скорее, вы просто бредите
Jobs simply did not believe in the ugly; in his world the ugly was useless
Even an authoritarian leader ends up speaking in the voice of his subordinates rather than his own voice without realising it. What if this is a loser? What if I am smarter than everyone else? What to do?
Chinese scientists say they have solved the mystery of ball lightning >>>
How's the weather up there?