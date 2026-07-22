Interesting and Humour - page 2283

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5 of the world's most famous cats.
Смешные коты в мире
Смешные коты в мире
  • 2014.06.04
  • www.sobaka.ru
Нет, мы не поддались поголовному умилению котами, не причмокиваем «ми-ми-ми» и пока еще держимся, чтобы не прошептать «Котэ!». Номинант премии «ТОП50. Самые знаменитые люди Петербурга» Светлана Петрова, художник и владелица самого живописного кота в мире по кличке Заратустра, устроили...
 

Greenpeace staff always call the fire brigade and EMERCOM when they arrive at a peat fire. But very often the emergency services refuse to go when they find out that the fire is a peat fire. Or once they arrive and are convinced that the peat is really burning, many do their best to silence the problem.


 

But the price tag ...

"На радость дачнику": подземный холодильник вмещает 24 банки пива и не нуждается в электричестве
"На радость дачнику": подземный холодильник вмещает 24 банки пива и не нуждается в электричестве
  • hitech.newsru.com
Датский стартап предлагает всем владельцам загородных участков специальный холодильник для пива, который можно разместить прямо в саду. Устройство под названием eCool не требует подключения к электросетям и может использоваться круглый год. Холодильник представляет собой цилиндр высотой метр с небольшим, диаметром 22 см и весом 12 кг, который...
 
Contender:

Well, that's more likely to be true.

Come on...

The Japanese are honest and decent.

He's Somali.

 
Integer:
Killed by an attacker. I'm an American.

Rest in peace.

We mourn.

Let us remember.

 

Is a bearish trend starting on the usdchf?

 
EXCERPTS FROM ESSAYS BY SCHOOLCHILDREN
  • Gerasim poured Muma some soup.
  • The Rostovs had three daughters, Natasha, Sonya and Nicholas.
  • Onegin was a rich man: in the mornings he would sit in the lavatory and then go to the circus.
  • The deaf-mute Gerasim did not like gossip and spoke only the truth.
  • Silky, blonde curls poked out from under her lace apron.
  • Pierre Bezukhov's first successes in love were bad - he married right away.
  • At last the flower's dream came true - it turned blue.
  • On the bank sat a girl, and beside her sat a dog, dressed in a blue dress and a polka-dotted kerchief.
  • The bull was walking and rocking, he came to his senses...
  • Raskolnikov woke up and sweetly reached for his axe. The corpse was lying on the floor, breathing heavily. The corpse's wife was sitting beside him, and the corpse's brother was lying unconscious in the other room.
  • Anna had come together with Vronsky in a very new and unacceptable way.

Further on here

БЕЗ ПАМПЕРСОВ НЕ ЧИТАТЬ !!! ВЫДЕРЖКИ ИЗ СОЧИНЕНИЙ ШКОЛЬНИКОВ - Golbis
БЕЗ ПАМПЕРСОВ НЕ ЧИТАТЬ !!! ВЫДЕРЖКИ ИЗ СОЧИНЕНИЙ ШКОЛЬНИКОВ - Golbis
  • golbis.com
1. Трактор мчался по полю, слегка попахивая… 2. Летом мы с пацанами ходили в поход с ночевкой, и с собой взяли только необходимое: картошку, палатку и Марию Ивановну. 3. Умер М.Ю.Лермонтов на Кавказе, но любил он его не поэтому! 4. Плюшкин навалил у себя в углу целую кучу и каждый день туда подкладывал. 5. Ленский вышел на дуэль в...
 

Apple in hip-hop style: Dr Dre's business rules



Если есть ощущение, что все держится на вас – отключите это ощущение как можно скорее, вы просто бредите


Jobs simply did not believe in the ugly; in his world the ugly was useless

Even an authoritarian leader ends up speaking in the voice of his subordinates rather than his own voice without realising it. What if this is a loser? What if I am smarter than everyone else? What to do?

Apple в стиле хип-хоп: бизнес-правила Доктора Дре / Slon.ru
Apple в стиле хип-хоп: бизнес-правила Доктора Дре / Slon.ru
  • 2014.05.30
  • republic.ru
Apple таки купила производителя наушников Beats Electronics и музыкальный онлайн-сервис Beats Music за $3 млрд. Сообщается, что основатели Beats Джимми Айовин и рэпер Андре Янг, более известный как Доктор Дре, присоединятся к команде технологической корпорации. Должности их будут называться оригинально: просто Джимми и Дре. Но чем именно будет...
 

Chinese scientists say they have solved the mystery of ball lightning >>>

Китайские ученые заявили, что разгадали тайну шаровой молнии
Китайские ученые заявили, что разгадали тайну шаровой молнии
  • 2014.06.05
  • russian.rt.com
Китайским учёным, благодаря удачному стечению обстоятельств, удалось исследовать химический состав основных элементов шаровой молнии. Как сообщает «Российская Газета», это такие вещества, как: кремний, железо и кальций, которые распространены в почве. На этом основании китайские физики заявили, что им удалось подтвердить выдвинутую в 2000 году...
 

How's the weather up there?

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