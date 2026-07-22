Interesting and Humour - page 4482
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Better Better Than Worse
I have never accepted the echoes and sighs of "aesthetes", but with a gasp and a roll of the eyes... And always this reverence they had only, and exclusively, to the Western demons. And the opposition of these demons to all their own native Russian is necessarily implied.
Better Better Than Worse
I have never accepted the echoes and sighs of "aesthetes", but with a gasp and a roll of the eyes... And always this reverence they had only, and exclusively, to the Western demons. And the opposition of these demons to all their own native Russian is necessarily implied.
I have never accepted the echoes and sighs of "aesthetes", but with a gasp and a roll of the eyes... And always this reverence they had only, and exclusively, to the Western demons. And the opposition of these demons to all their own, native Russian, was necessarily implied.
http://www.fresher.ru/2009/01/17/kak-kitajcy-edyat-koshek/. Esther in Russian
That was - when I was studying music.
I mean what we used to listen to as students when we got together (from the 70s onwards) - Carlos Santana, Weather Report, King Crimson, Kansas, Jean-Luc Ponty, and so on.
The exotic thing was that two students (including me) were listening to Chicago band at student parties, and we were told by our friends that it was something simple ... but we justified ourselves by saying they had the original 'trumpets' ...
We had one friend who liked Soviet bands and we made fun of him all the time.
It's been many years now, and I listen to Soviet songs that I didn't understand as a student, like Saltykov's Leaves Have Flew Away.
Wo. From a Soviet band.One Jean-Paul Sartre cherishes in his pocket
And is proud of it.
The other sometimes plays the accordion
Santana and Weather Report
Wo. From a Soviet group.Jean-Paul Sartre alone carries in his pocket
And he's proud of it.
The other plays the accordion sometimes
Santana and Weather Report
The group is anti-Soviet)
The band is anti-Soviet)
Ehhh, ideology
it's not beer that kills people...
The band is anti-Soviet)
Freedom-fucking-freedom-fucking-freedom... Fools don't write the law, or if they did, it wasn't read to them.
The ancient forum engine does not support the standard webp images. Golubev here the other day made it clear: one branch more, one less, we do not care. Crashed without explanation, and do not care about the user who developed a branch. Not caring about users, it has long been known.
Politically correct you Europeans, at least add common formats. Stone Age and smug Euro-admins. Hey Gay Gay will not save you from collapse.