Interesting and Humour - page 3527

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Благодаря Монголии и "Роснефти" товары с AliExpress могут стать дешевле
Благодаря Монголии и "Роснефти" товары с AliExpress могут стать дешевле
  • 2017.01.09
  • Арсений Погосян
  • life.ru
Как правило, в российской внешней политике лежащей посреди бескрайних степей Монголии отводится, мягко говоря, далеко не первое место. Туда принято поставлять (на сегодня Россия обеспечивает примерно 30% всего импорта страны), но не покупать. Чтобы хоть как-то разогреть отношения, "ханы" местного бизнеса периодически предлагают России то один...
 
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7 технологических чудес света: мэйд ин Чайна
7 технологических чудес света: мэйд ин Чайна
  • 2017.01.09
  • Юлия Зинченко
  • life.ru
Весь мир постоянно участвует в гонке технологий, и особенно преуспел в этом Китай. Учёные из этой страны весьма успешно пытаются воплотить в жизнь самые смелые задумки. Мы предлагаем посмотреть на семь недавних испытаний новейших технологий в Китае, которые заставляют поверить в то, что будущее уже рядом.
 
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Новый вирус вызывает обрушение системы у компьютеров Apple
Новый вирус вызывает обрушение системы у компьютеров Apple
  • 2017.01.09
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
Вредоносное ПО попадает на компьютер жертвы после перехода по ссылке, распространяемой через спам по электронной почте. В зависимости от версии операционной системы пользователя, вирус запускает один из двух алгоритмов. В первом случае троян заполняет стандартный почтовый клиент письмами, содержащими предупреждение об "обнаружении вируса...
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Yeah, but the helicopter will go down on autorotation in case of engine failure, even if it's hard, but you'll stay alive. But here, if at least one of 8 engines fails, the helicopter rolls over and goes down.

Why not make an electrovertolet, if you have such an urge to fly on accumulators? An automatic tilt mechanism doesn't cost that much.

No, it's the future after all - it might be possible to fly at least as on an attraction in the park...))
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Service people on a Monday morning...

They forgot to take the tram or the metro... Or are they office workers...))
 
Server Muradasilov:

If only 300 years of imprisonment were legalized for this kind of realtors, it would be perfect.

It is very easy to digitalize this property, but if it were encrypted like crypto - so that no one and no one could touch it - that would be another matter, and there are many hackers for digital...
 
Сергей Криушин:
They forgot to put them on the tram or underground... Or are they office workers...))
It's an analogy of office workers driving gloomily in traffic to their offices ))
 
Caught by the pancake))))
 
"A clever monkey sits on top of a hill and watches two tigers fighting in a valley," was how Mao Tse-tung put it.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
It's an analogy of office workers driving gloomily in traffic to their offices ))

you're lucky you're not like everyone else - you work in an office


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