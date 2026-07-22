Interesting and Humour - page 3527
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Yeah, but the helicopter will go down on autorotation in case of engine failure, even if it's hard, but you'll stay alive. But here, if at least one of 8 engines fails, the helicopter rolls over and goes down.
Why not make an electrovertolet, if you have such an urge to fly on accumulators? An automatic tilt mechanism doesn't cost that much.
Service people on a Monday morning...
If only 300 years of imprisonment were legalized for this kind of realtors, it would be perfect.
They forgot to put them on the tram or underground... Or are they office workers...))
It's an analogy of office workers driving gloomily in traffic to their offices ))
you're lucky you're not like everyone else - you work in an office