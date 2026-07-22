Interesting and Humour - page 3704

New comment
 

How can you not


 
Alexander Antoshkin:

I am.

I hate to break it to you, but I' m doing fine!

What's new? Shooting frogs in Germany, with a laser, from space, from a satellite!
or predict the end of the world...?


What's wrong with German frogs? And where did you get the laser on the satellite?
 

Ten years before the 'penny'.


 

Just like the music, that's all!


 

Chinese click farm


 

What?


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

What?



Learn Chinese, it'll come in handy :) i've noticed that, not only chinese
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

What?

Language targeting glitches, it keeps popping up
 
Комбинатор:
and the language targeting glitches kept popping up.

Oh, yeah?

I once ran an advertisement on a local Udmurt forum

but instead of normal letters, they went with red text,

So, there were more hits in craquillas than after the error had been fixed.)

ZS: and smiley in the middle of the first word breaks everything )))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Oh, is it?

That's what I think.)

If I always thought right, I would have been a billionaire a long time ago.

1...369736983699370037013702370337043705370637073708370937103711...4979
New comment