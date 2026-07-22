Interesting and Humour - page 3181

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

Closed loop, shorter circulation of water in nature.

The only thing left to do is to make a portable mini-brewery (to have it with you at all times).

The only thing left is to figure out how to make a snack out of shit and you can open a brewpub near a public lavatory.

 
Alexandr Murzin:

All that's left is to make a portable mini-brewery (so you always have it with you).

The only thing left to figure out is how to make snacks out of shit and you can open a brewpub near a public toilet.

It's been five years in the making
 
 
 
 

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Oh, my God!


I was the one who deleted that thread.

The only flood thread on this forum is this one.

The others are on point.

 

" Type: Chordates, subtype: Vertebrates"

 

A tolerant release



 
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