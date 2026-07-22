Interesting and Humour - page 3181
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Closed loop, shorter circulation of water in nature.
The only thing left to do is to make a portable mini-brewery (to have it with you at all times).
The only thing left is to figure out how to make a snack out of shit and you can open a brewpub near a public lavatory.
All that's left is to make a portable mini-brewery (so you always have it with you).
The only thing left to figure out is how to make snacks out of shit and you can open a brewpub near a public toilet.
Oh, my God!
I was the one who deleted that thread.
The only flood thread on this forum is this one.
The others are on point.
" Type: Chordates, subtype: Vertebrates"
A tolerant release