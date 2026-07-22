Interesting and Humour - page 2648
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Isn't the punishment for the wrongness of the kara by the actual members too harsh...
New icons from Windows 10
Selfie sticks. The madness and dangers of using them.
Selfie sticks. The madness and dangers of using them.
http://ria.ru/science/20150522/1065987274.html#14324915959204&message=resize&relto=login&action=removeClass&value=registration
The $9 computer.
A miniature computer called CHIP has been developed in California, costing just $9 and measuring 60 x 40 mm.
Despite its low cost, it has all the basic functions of the essentials: you can create and edit text files on it, use the Internet, bluetooth and simple games.
CHIP has a 1GHz processor, 512MB RAM and a 4GB hard drive.
A specially adaptedCHIP kit including screen, keyboard, battery and mouse can be purchased for $40.
It will also come with a host of free software, applications and games.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1598272670/chip-the-worlds-first-9-computer
reboot )
Russian programmers at the World Championships: the habit of winning >>>