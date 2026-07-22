Interesting and Humour - page 2648

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Useddd:
Isn't the punishment for the wrongness of the kara by the actual members too harsh...
They have an average age of 80, the punishers are overdue (:
 

New icons from Windows 10

New Microsoft Icon Set for Windows 10 (330 icons, 10.0.10125)
New Microsoft Icon Set for Windows 10 (330 icons, 10.0.10125)
  • win-community.ru
Windows 10 build 10125, представленная партнерам компании, получила долгожданное обновление системных иконок, которые теперь выполнены в соответствии с современным UI системы. Новый сет иконок получился свежим...
 

Selfie sticks. The madness and dangers of using them.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Selfie sticks. The madness and dangers of using them.

Sobbing, especially with the zip, that's a good self-shot
 

The $9 computer.

A miniature computer called CHIP has been developed in California, costing just $9 and measuring 60 x 40 mm.

Despite its low cost, it has all the basic functions of the essentials: you can create and edit text files on it, use the Internet, bluetooth and simple games.

CHIP has a 1GHz processor, 512MB RAM and a 4GB hard drive.

A specially adaptedCHIP kit including screen, keyboard, battery and mouse can be purchased for $40.

It will also come with a host of free software, applications and games.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1598272670/chip-the-worlds-first-9-computer


CHIP - The World's First Nine Dollar Computer
CHIP - The World's First Nine Dollar Computer
  • 2015.05.25
  • www.kickstarter.com
Built for work, play, and everything in between! \(•◡•)/
 
http://ubr.ua/leisure/it-is-interesting/v-londone-birmingeme-i-manchestere-poiavilis-vydelennye-polosy-dlia-utok-341830
В Лондоне, Бирмингеме и Манчестере появились выделенные полосы для уток
В Лондоне, Бирмингеме и Манчестере появились выделенные полосы для уток
  • 2015.05.25
  • ubr.ua
В трех городах Англии — Лондоне, Бирмингеме и Манчестере — появились выделенные полосы для уток на дорогах вдоль водоемов: рек и каналов. Об этом пишет Униан со ссылкой на Lenta.ru. Инициатором создания дорожек для птиц стал благотворительный фонд Canal & River Trust, который отвечает за содержание внутренних водных путей Англии и Уэльса...
 

reboot )

 

Russian programmers at the World Championships: the habit of winning >>>

ITMO solved all 13 tasks - an absolutely incredible achievement. Never before in the recent history of the ICPC (i.e. since the second half of the 1990s; the ICPC has been held since 1977, but previously it was not an international competition, but an American university competition) has a final been won by an absolute score, even though fewer tasks were offered. At the ICPC 2015 awards ceremony, when it was announced that ITMO had made 13 out of 13, a room full of understanding people gave a standing ovation. <br / translate="no">
Российские программисты на чемпионате мира: привычка побеждать
Российские программисты на чемпионате мира: привычка побеждать
  • 2015.05.25
  • ria.ru
Российские университеты побеждали и год, и два года назад, и ранее. Более того, в этом году, в отличие от предыдущих, чемпионства ожидали с нетипичной уверенностью. Обстоятельств этой победы, впрочем, прогнозировать было нельзя. После окончания соревнований китайцы, основные конкуренты, один за одним подходили к чемпионам с просьбой...
 
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