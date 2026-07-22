Interesting and Humour - page 882
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I couldn't help it...so watch and listen //not to the norms/
Lunch time ...
Lunch time ...
Lunch time ...
and we're still having breakfast... but no beer...
cunning face // I wonder if there can be an adequate translation into anglais.)