Interesting and Humour - page 882

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didn't see it, put it away
 
vspexp:

I couldn't help it...so watch and listen //not to the norms/
This cliphas already been here and was discussed yesterday:))
 
 
 

 

Lunch time ...

 
newdigital:

Lunch time ...

oh man, I'm on a diet...........................
 
newdigital:

Lunch time ...

and we're still having breakfast... but no beer...


 
 

cunning face // I wonder if there can be an adequate translation into anglais.)

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