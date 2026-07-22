Interesting and Humour - page 4153

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A car with a passenger in Earth's orbit: video


Автомобиль с пассажиром на орбите Земли: видео
Автомобиль с пассажиром на орбите Земли: видео
  • www.gismeteo.ru
Во вторник в 21:45 по Москве в США состоялся запуск сверхтяжелой ракеты «Фалькон Хэви» компании «Спейс-Икс». Полезный груз ракеты  электромобиль «Тесла», который отправился в космическое путешествие к Марсу. Электромобиль «Тесла» был помещен в капсулу в защитном обтекателе ракеты. Место водителя занял манекен, получивший имя Starman (это...
 
Laughing at ... not on their own to bring people to the station. But it turned out to be the same as always. Smart people did not spend money on obsolete shuttles, it was cheaper to buy a ticket from us. They used the money for new technologies. And now they have both the ships and the technology to return the stages, which has made their flights cheaper. Soon they will have a separate station, and then there will be nothing to blame, and it will be a good time to buy tickets from them. Where are all these blabbermouths now?
 
Where are all the blabbermouths now.
Inventing a super-heavy rocket. And this after it turned out that the "cheapest rocket" Angara is three times more expensive than Proton. The production of which is discontinued. Soon our cosmonautics will be left with only Soyuz.
 

Who wants some?


 
Vladimir Tkach:
They are inventing a super-heavy rocket. And this after it was discovered that the "cheapest rocket" Angara is three times more expensive than Proton. The production of which is being discontinued. Soon our cosmonautics will be left with only Soyuz.
Before they used to say: that once upon a time we were the first to fly into space. Now they will say: because once upon a time we were the first to deliver them to the station. The spectre of "once upon a time greatness" still prevents us from seeing the real picture and those who led to it. Fortunately there is still something to remember. A new generation will come that will not live in the past, only then will there be an understanding of who was a good man for 20 years. And whether or not he was. They took away 20 years of our lives, maybe future generations will be lucky.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Who wants some?


Give it to me.
 
ILNUR777:
Let me do the brotherly thing.
coming to Dagestan? The stash is there.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
coming to Dagestan? The stash is there.
What do you mean you'll come, that's not brotzky. It's not brotzky, it's spratay brother, 50 falcon schmalkon, it's all paid for.
 
ILNUR777:
What do you mean come, it's not pas bratzki. It's not brotzky, it's hanky-panky, 50 falcon schmalkon, it's all paid for.

And you'll pay me back in bracchi, round-trip ticket + airport inspection? You owe me an eight-star hotel + bribe at security.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

And pay the brotherly round-trip ticket + airport inspection? You owe me an eight-star hotel + a bribe at security.

You don't know what kind of inspection I'm doing. Man's got pets living in eight-star hotels. I need 20. I can tell you're inexperienced. Don't worry, you'll grow up, we'll guide you where you need to go, we'll anoint you where you need to go.
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