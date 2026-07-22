Interesting and Humour - page 4153
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A car with a passenger in Earth's orbit: video
Who wants some?
They are inventing a super-heavy rocket. And this after it was discovered that the "cheapest rocket" Angara is three times more expensive than Proton. The production of which is being discontinued. Soon our cosmonautics will be left with only Soyuz.
Who wants some?
Let me do the brotherly thing.
coming to Dagestan? The stash is there.
What do you mean come, it's not pas bratzki. It's not brotzky, it's hanky-panky, 50 falcon schmalkon, it's all paid for.
And you'll pay me back in bracchi, round-trip ticket + airport inspection? You owe me an eight-star hotel + bribe at security.
And pay the brotherly round-trip ticket + airport inspection? You owe me an eight-star hotel + a bribe at security.