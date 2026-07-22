Interesting and Humour - page 4838

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Worst Day Ever? (Worst day ever?)

Author: Chanie Gorkin



Today was a terrible day
And don't convince me that
There is something good in every day
I see that
Our world is full of evil
And although
Good things do show up
Joy and happiness are only temporary
It's not true, that
Everything is subject to the mind and heart
Because
True happiness is only available
Only when all is well
I don't believe that good exists
In fact
Reality
Determines
Perception
Nothing is beyond my control
And I will never say that
Today was a beautiful day

(Now read from bottom to top)
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
(Now read from bottom to top)

And then again from top to bottom and so on in a cycle - so you can get some idea of bipolar disorder)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

And then again from top to bottom and so on in a cycle - so you can get some idea of bipolar disorder)

Even rocks collapse on a hot cold one)))

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
Worst Day Ever?(

Written by: Chanie Gorkin

"You have to make good out of evil, because there's nothing else to make it out of"

Robert Warren, All the King's Men.

The meaning is similar.

Also, "Without light there would be no darkness." (с)?

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
"You must make good out of evil, because there is nothing else to make it out of"

Robert Warren, All the King's Men.

The meaning is similar.

Also, "Without light there would be no darkness." (с)?

In our sense, how to make a profit out of a loss) in variations from a big loss a small profit, from a small loss a big profit....

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

In our sense, how to make a profit out of a loss) in variations from a big loss a small profit, from a small loss a big profit....

How, you don't know yet?

 

March 8th is coming up, get your greetings ready !


 
Denis Sartakov:

March 8 is coming, greetings are coming!


I hid a smile under my arm. Liked it.

 

that's it !


 

The trend is over.....


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