Interesting and Humour - page 2380

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"It's nice in the countryside in summer,

I drank the milk and climbed into the woods,

Got off, drank, and got back into the woods..." (с)

Леса с другой планеты! | В мире интересного
Леса с другой планеты! | В мире интересного
  • flytothesky.ru
Некоторые леса на нашей планете оказываются куда более сказочными, чем те, что были ‎созданы писателями-фантастами всех времен. Предлагаем прогуляться волшебными тропами ‎самых фантастических лесов мира.‎ Кривой лес, Польша Об этих деревьях, произрастающих в лесу близ города Грифино, известно лишь то, что посажены ‎они были в тридцатых годах...
 
This is not a joke - that is how it was.

For the 90th birthday of Israel's Nobel Prize-winning president, Shimon Peres, leaders of the Hamas terrorist organisation decided to give him a gift. The short-sighted terrorists sent the president a large box. The president opened the box and found... excrement.
Overcome with disgust, Peres read the accompanying note: "For you and all the proud people of Israel.
Shimon Peres, a wise and experienced politician, decided to reciprocate. He sent the Hamas leaders a very small beautiful box - with a note too. The Hamas leaders were surprised... and alarmed. So they opened the box very carefully, suspecting a micro bomb was inside.
However, instead of a microbomb, the box contained... Instead of a micro bomb, the box turned out to be a brand new solar-powered gadget with 1,800 terabytes of memory and a 3D-holographic display compatible with a mobile phone, tablet or laptop. Nothing more advanced than this Israeli "thing" existed in the world at that time.
The Hamas people also read the note: "Every leader gives to the world the best of what his people can produce.

 
Mobile operators will install free WIFI networks in the public space.
Операторы мобильной связи установят в публичном пространстве бесплатные сети WIFI
Операторы мобильной связи установят в публичном пространстве бесплатные сети WIFI
  • news.israelinfo.co.il
Министерство связи дало «добро» на установление беспроводного интернета по технологии WIFI в публичном пространстве. Согласно заявлению министра связи Гилада Эрдана, снимаются все ограничения с доступа к интернету WIFI — отныне компании мобильной связи могут в любом месте установить точки доступа к беспроводному интернету. До сих пор...
 
Reconstructing sound from object vibrations in a video
Восстановление звука по вибрациям объектов на видео
Восстановление звука по вибрациям объектов на видео
  • xakep.ru
Исследователи из Массачусетского технологического института, Microsoft и Adobe разработали алгоритм, способный восстанавливать звуковую информацию с помощью анализа видеоряда. В рамках эксперимента они смогли восстановить вполне разборчивую человеческую речь по вибрациям на упаковке чипсов, расположенной в 4,5 метрах от источника звука. В...
 
 
Don't you get banned for politics anymore?
 
notused:
Don't you get banned for politics anymore?
It's not politics, it's sport)
 
http://coub.com/view/k3pioi
Ashtanga Yoga Small Improvement in Parivrttasana A
Ashtanga Yoga Small Improvement in Parivrttasana A
  • Olga Sviridenko
  • coub.com
Olga Sviridenko
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