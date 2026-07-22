Interesting and Humour - page 2380
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"It's nice in the countryside in summer,
I drank the milk and climbed into the woods,
Got off, drank, and got back into the woods..." (с)
For the 90th birthday of Israel's Nobel Prize-winning president, Shimon Peres, leaders of the Hamas terrorist organisation decided to give him a gift. The short-sighted terrorists sent the president a large box. The president opened the box and found... excrement.
Overcome with disgust, Peres read the accompanying note: "For you and all the proud people of Israel.
Shimon Peres, a wise and experienced politician, decided to reciprocate. He sent the Hamas leaders a very small beautiful box - with a note too. The Hamas leaders were surprised... and alarmed. So they opened the box very carefully, suspecting a micro bomb was inside.
However, instead of a microbomb, the box contained... Instead of a micro bomb, the box turned out to be a brand new solar-powered gadget with 1,800 terabytes of memory and a 3D-holographic display compatible with a mobile phone, tablet or laptop. Nothing more advanced than this Israeli "thing" existed in the world at that time.
The Hamas people also read the note: "Every leader gives to the world the best of what his people can produce.
Don't you get banned for politics anymore?
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