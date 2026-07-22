Interesting and Humour - page 1665
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Dog topic.
State Duma deputies support road services and approve additional excise duties on studded tyres
Incredible landscapes in the works of Justyna Kopanja (49 photos)
yes, they really are masterpieces!
Not really.
The works are one-size-fits-all and suitable for interior decoration.
If you google the artist's name, you can google offers of original paintings (from 350 euros) and their copies (from 27 euros)
Russia wants to introduce a tax on Internet purchases from abroad.
The legislative initiative comes from the head of the Federal Customs Service, Andrei Belyaninov. He proposes to charge buyers from one to ten percent of the order value. The media reacted to this idea with moderation and negativity. The Kommersant newspaper ironically dubbed the new tax "tithe".
Russia wants to introduce a tax on Internet purchases from abroad.
The legislative initiative comes from the head of the Federal Customs Service, Andrei Belyaninov. He proposes to charge buyers from one to ten percent of the order value. The media reacted to this idea with moderation and negativity. The Kommersant newspaper ironically dubbed the new tax "tithe".
Mischek:
Давай проверим
Anyway, he says he's not leaving :Medvedev's spokeswoman denies news of Onishchenko's resignation
Cut again.
I enjoyed the comment.
I think we should just take out all the top brass, starting with the mayors and their minions, and recycle a bit of the NSW ammo.
And then put an explosive collar around the necks of the remaining and subsequent incoming ones. The results of the annual polls will tell us
whether those elected will remain or be re-elected.