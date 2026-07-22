Interesting and Humour - page 1665

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Thank you all...)
 
Mathemat:
Incredible landscapes in the works of Justyna Kopanja (49 photos)


The Polish artist Justyna Kopania creates fantastically beautiful landscapes in her works. Her paintings are striking in their depth and volume. There is something unusual in each work that attracts the eye and fascinates.
yes, the works are truly masterpieces!
 
rvv2006:
yes, they really are masterpieces!

Not really.

The works are one-size-fits-all and suitable for interior decoration.

If you google the artist's name, you can google offers of original paintings (from 350 euros) and their copies (from 27 euros)

 

Russia wants to introduce a tax on Internet purchases from abroad.

The legislative initiative comes from the head of the Federal Customs Service, Andrei Belyaninov. He proposes to charge buyers from one to ten percent of the order value. The media reacted to this idea with moderation and negativity. The Kommersant newspaper ironically dubbed the new tax "tithe".

 
Contender:

Russia wants to introduce a tax on Internet purchases from abroad.

The legislative initiative comes from the head of the Federal Customs Service, Andrei Belyaninov. He proposes to charge buyers from one to ten percent of the order value. The media reacted to this idea with moderation and negativity. The Kommersant newspaper ironically dubbed the new tax "tithe".

Well... a face like that has to be kept in shape... or it'll deflate.
 

Mischek:
Давай проверим

 
newdigital:

Anyway, he says he's not leaving :

Medvedev's spokeswoman denies news of Onishchenko's resignation

Cut again.

 

I enjoyed the comment.

I think we should just take out all the top brass, starting with the mayors and their minions, and recycle a bit of the NSW ammo.

And then put an explosive collar around the necks of the remaining and subsequent incoming ones. The results of the annual polls will tell us

whether those elected will remain or be re-elected.

 

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