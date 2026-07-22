Interesting and Humour - page 3866
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's all dough, dough... disgusting, nothing human ....
Yes, money is petty, world domination is being addressed here.
Even decent Soviet people have money coming out of their ears!
It's all dough, dough... disgusting, nothing human ....
... Says the forex forum member )
25.2% sane is very good.
2.7% NOT sane - that's what's so encouraging
All the major religions of the world are moral teachings.
You probably have not read the history of religions,
morality and ethics a) have changed over the ages,
b) religion developed from magic and shamanism, morality came much later, with the transition from archaic societies to hierarchical ones, and then religion took the path of service to power
And of course the Inquisition, the Conquest, the fight against heresies, sectarian wars and so on are particularly"moral".
I hope you're not going to deny the obvious historical facts...
What do you mean?
Do you want to see what you see? I don't really care what you see. I thought you'd be interested in my thoughts, which are new to you. I was wrong.
what exactly were they?
Apart from repeating long-standing themes?
Not a word about the substance of your question. I expected that.
Success in the struggle against the opium of the people.
If you look at the persistence with which the hierarchs put themselves in an unfavourable light, there is no need to fight at all)))
... Said a member of a Forex forum )
And in general it is deeply immoral to trade on the forex market and probably contrary to traditional and religious values
But trading forex in general is deeply immoral and probably contrary to traditional and religious values