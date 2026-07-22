Interesting and Humour - page 2475

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Загадочные дыры в Земле | Fresher - Лучшее из Рунета за день
  • www.fresher.ru
В статье 23 обычных предмета под микроскопом
 
A little tip: Putting a big "Photoshore" sticker on your windscreen will mean you don't have to pay for violations picked up by automatic cameras.
 
 
And yet the transition will be free
Windows 9 будет бесплатна для пользователей "восьмерки"
Windows 9 будет бесплатна для пользователей "восьмерки"
  • glavnoe.ua
На этой неделе в истории Microsoft начнется новый этап: во вторник компания представит операционку Windows нового поколения, в которой, как ожидается, откажется от многих неудачных нововведений Windows 8 и "вернется к корням". Судя по всему, для многих пользователей апдейт станет бесплатным, сообщает BGR. Слухи о том, что Microsoft будет...
 

Women have always outnumbered men on Earth


Женщин на Земле всегда было больше, чем мужчин | Новости | Вокруг Света
Женщин на Земле всегда было больше, чем мужчин | Новости | Вокруг Света
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Ученые из Университета Макса Планка (Германия) выяснили, что, хотя в теории женщины и мужчины должны делать более-менее равные вклады в генетический фонд человечества, в реальности матерей на протяжении истории было больше, чем отцов, а значит, больше женщин передали детям свою ДНК, чем мужчин. Об этом рассказывает . Отчасти это так потому...
 

Hello ))))

 
barabashkakvn:

I would laugh with you all together if I didn't think this is a very serious vulnerability, especially for paid web services (ala PAMMs / Signals).

P.S. Although you know better, maybe it's me who has fallen out of the public for a couple of days and this is news only to me.

Бэкдор — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Бэкдор, backdoor (от англ.  , чёрный ход) — программы, которые устанавливают взломщики на взломанном ими компьютере после получения первоначального доступа с целью повторного получения доступа к системе. При подключении предоставляет какой-либо доступ к системе (как правило, это командный интерпретатор: в GNU/Linux — Bash, в Microsoft Windows...
 
barabashkakvn:
On what grounds was the ShellShock thread taken down?
 
barabashkakvn:
The picture is just right for humour. Plus just a link to a resource without your own thoughts.

Are these clauses in the rules? Yours? Is the topic of safety so irrelevant here as to drown it in the IJ?

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