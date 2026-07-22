Interesting and Humour - page 2475
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Women have always outnumbered men on Earth
Hello ))))
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
ShellShock
GaryKa, 2014.09.30 17:44
FYI
I would laugh with you all together if I didn't think this is a very serious vulnerability, especially for paid web services (ala PAMMs / Signals).
P.S. Although you know better, maybe it's me who has fallen out of the public for a couple of days and this is news only to me.
The picture is just right for humour. Plus just a link to a resource without your own thoughts.
Are these clauses in the rules? Yours? Is the topic of safety so irrelevant here as to drown it in the IJ?