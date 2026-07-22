Interesting and Humour - page 973

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moskitman:

Hang in there, people, summer is coming!

And the boob theme is still unresolved, as usual.
 
Mischek:
and the boob theme was left out, as usual.

How about this? ))

Files:
sm.zip  1540 kb
 
tol64:

How about this? ))

ATU Shit, get the fuck out of here.
 
Mischek:
ATU Shit, get out of here ( holy holy holy )
That's the kind of thing that will come in your dreams now (since you've already seen it) if you mention "the subject" often. )))
 

Wait wait wait wait wait, where are you going? The Olympics are still a year away.

http://mgsupgs.livejournal.com/997814.html

 
tol64:
That's the kind of thing that will come in your dreams now (since you've already seen it) if you mention the "theme" a lot. )))

Next time I'll write - the subject of pussy is unresolved.

Let's see what you've photoshopped.

 
Mischek:

Next time I'll write - the subject of pussy is unresolved.

Let's see what you've photoshopped.

Nah, you'll have to deal with that yourself. )) Watch a cartoon to soften the shock. ))


 
Mischek: Let's see what you've photoshopped.

Don't piss off the artist, or he'll reveal the theme in your avatar right between your eyebrows ))))

 
tol64:

Nah, you'll have to deal with that yourself. )) To soften the shock, watch a cartoon (no shock). ))


To increase the shock ))) http://p-i-f.livejournal.com/4149104.html
 
IgorM:

Don't piss off the artist, or he'll reveal the theme in your avatar right between your eyebrows ))))

Tell me, if that's a tail, why's he got his head all the way back and his tongue out? That's a weird tail. Very strange.
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