Interesting and Humour - page 4339

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Maxim Kuznetsov:

Aren't you afraid of "exposing" personal correspondence in the picture? :-)

No, I'm not swearing or insulting. You're not afraid to talk to someone on public transport)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three

Hopefully in a week's time it'll be over in the same room

Cool picture! A developer's workplace in MQL.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three

Hopefully in a week it' ll end in the same room


It should end in the same room... №6

I really hope that picture is just a joke...

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three

Hopefully in a week it will be over in the same room


There are not enough herrings on the keyboard.
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

Cool picture! The developer's workplace at MQL.

This is a picture of a temporary builder

Alexey Viktorov:

It should end up in the same room... №6

I really hope that picture is just a joke...

This is reality... her!

Artyom Trishkin:
Not enough herring on the keyboard.

I don't like herrings and it's dusty to put them there)

 

This, by the way, is on the opposite side of the workplace, that's where the office will be

As they say, "Art demands sacrifice!"

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This, by the way, is on the opposite side of the workplace, that's where the office will be

As they say, "Art demands sacrifice!"

A study, instead of a bathroom, cool.)

Bathtub's in the middle of the room these days. It's the latest thing.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

A cabinet instead of a bathroom, cool.)

It's common to put a bathtub in the middle of the room these days. It's the latest thing.

Nah, the bathroom's gonna be here, used to be a hallway. Threw the bathroom away, I'll put a shower cubicle in.


The house is being redesigned, so there's only one bedroom left in living condition.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three

Hopefully in a week it will be over in one room


Renovations are fine. But you're being too barbaric with your computer. There's a lot of dust in the system, it's not good for them :) I vacuum mine periodically :)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is a picture of a temporary builder

This is reality... her!

I don't like herrings, but it's dusty to put them there)

Well, at least cover it with something when you're building... That's barbaric...
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