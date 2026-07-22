Interesting and Humour - page 4339
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Aren't you afraid of "exposing" personal correspondence in the picture? :-)
No, I'm not swearing or insulting. You're not afraid to talk to someone on public transport)
This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three
Hopefully in a week's time it'll be over in the same room
Cool picture! A developer's workplace in MQL.
This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three
Hopefully in a week it' ll end in the same room
It should end in the same room... №6
I really hope that picture is just a joke...
This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three
Hopefully in a week it will be over in the same room
Cool picture! The developer's workplace at MQL.
This is a picture of a temporary builder
It should end up in the same room... №6
I really hope that picture is just a joke...
This is reality... her!
Not enough herring on the keyboard.
I don't like herrings and it's dusty to put them there)
This, by the way, is on the opposite side of the workplace, that's where the office will be
As they say, "Art demands sacrifice!"
This, by the way, is on the opposite side of the workplace, that's where the office will be
As they say, "Art demands sacrifice!"
A study, instead of a bathroom, cool.)
Bathtub's in the middle of the room these days. It's the latest thing.
A cabinet instead of a bathroom, cool.)
It's common to put a bathtub in the middle of the room these days. It's the latest thing.
Nah, the bathroom's gonna be here, used to be a hallway. Threw the bathroom away, I'll put a shower cubicle in.
The house is being redesigned, so there's only one bedroom left in living condition.
This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three
Hopefully in a week it will be over in one room
Renovations are fine. But you're being too barbaric with your computer. There's a lot of dust in the system, it's not good for them :) I vacuum mine periodically :)
This is a picture of a temporary builder
This is reality... her!
I don't like herrings, but it's dusty to put them there)