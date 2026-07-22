Interesting and Humour - page 62

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click and type in the line
 
Mischek:
click and type in what you need to do.

I think I dropped Google. Trying to get it up went like this:


What do we do next?

// Michael, I now know who is responsible for the downfall of the global stock market. And do not roll your eyes - a thief's hat is on fire. You are on the road. You can say goodbye to your cuddly toys.

 
MetaDriver:

I think I dropped Google. Trying to get it up went like this:

What do we do now?

What's next? You dropped it, put it back the way it was.

 

+16

 
kalyakimalaki
 
Mischek:
doodles

Huh. Just putting the studio up.


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