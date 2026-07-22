Interesting and Humour - page 670
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It's better like this.
...
Volodya ( MD ) should bite on it now.)
I wrote it off without thinking, on the fly...
;)
The register will include websites containing prohibited information: propaganda of suicide, drugs or child porn. In addition, any resource found to contain, for example, extremist statements, may be blocked by court order. The register of banned websites can be found at zapret-info.gov.ru, but the full list of websites will not be made publicly available. Users will only be able to enter the name of a suspicious page and check whether it has been blacklisted, and if so, why.
The decree signed by the prime minister will come into force on November 1, but the mechanism for blocking malicious websites will not start working on that day. Last Friday, Roskomnadzor clarified on its website that all the necessary legal acts had not yet been adopted and that until their adoption, a temporary procedure for interaction between the registry operator and operators, posted on October 25 on the agency's website, was in effect. Roskomnadzor representative could not name the deadline for adoption of these documents.
Now operators, together with Roskomnadzor and other market participants, are working on ways to monitor and block illegal content, said MTS representative Valeria Kuzmenko. MTS, she said, is already able to block sites because it has managed to establish a technical link with the registry, she said. Megafon and Vimpelcom are technically ready to implement the law on blacklists, their representatives assure us. Kuzmenko expects that all the necessary documents will be approved by Roskomnadzor by the end of the year.
The Russian Association of Electronic Communications (RAEC, an association of more than 90 Internet companies) was preparing its own draft resolution on blacklisting. Some of the RAEC's proposals have been taken into account by the authorities, says association analyst Irina Levova: for example, it provides a mechanism for removing a site from the register after it has removed banned information, and it is symmetrical to the procedure for adding a site to the register. But the restriction of blocking by IP-addresses only those cases where these addresses are not hosted by other law-abiding sites is not provided, complains Levova. According to her, the authorities also failed to take into account RAEC's wish to notify not only hosting providers, but also the site owners themselves, about the inclusion in the register.
The law on blacklists contradicts Article 29 of the Russian Constitution, which guarantees citizens freedom of mass information and prohibits censorship, said Vladimir Korvatsky, chairman of the Audit Commission of the National Association of Household Information and Communication Networks. He believes that sooner or later some operator will sue the Russian authorities in the European Court of Human Rights and win.
McDonald's . Now in Africa .
McDonald's . Now in Africa .
Don't worry, everything will work out, it says so in the article:
here's this restaurant employee wants to throw out the spoiled products, and the "man from the newly created workplace" is already waiting for these products with nice packaging, and another "man from the newly created workplace" is already getting ready to export it all to a country that imports a lot of products - see how America can even make money out of the elements? ))))
I really guessed how it would go: "Hurricane will bring cheap foreign cars to Russia"http://www.autonews.ru/autobusiness/news.shtml?2012/11/01/1743343
The mass shooting of pets
The holiday comes to us ...