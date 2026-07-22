Interesting and Humour - page 103
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Nokia's been going at it with concepts
BALANCE, EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE.
My result, my creation, the study of long years,
Sleeplessness, anguish, suffering, hope and light at the end of the tunnel,
Victories and disappointments, unanswered questions, and a string of muses,
At the end of the game, will I get a six or an ace?
Endless jigsaw puzzles, perpetual search, labyrinth,
The desire to be beyond competition, to live evenly and steadily, an easy sprint,
Microscopic hemorrhages, nerves, psychological explosions, atoms,
Cosmic sensations, pain, then the treatment of inimitable sunsets.
You see, you hear, you feel and you even seem to know something,
But as you go deeper into these mental fluctuations, you come to the conclusion,
that you don't know anything about it at all.
Life is vanity, illusion, schizophrenia, provocation,
A short nap, a prison, an illness, a knowingly unprofitable action.
But also light, warmth, love, pleasant companionship,
Unquenchable interest and joy, laughter and amusement.
Two opposites, two eternal companions accompanying the mind,
Two scales, light and darkness, one without the other will not give balance, experience, knowledge.
An organised criminal group
Did you know that... "It is Imhotep" in Russian means "It is, in my humble opinion, tep".
No one knows the meaning of the word "tep", or "I don't know".
in the context of the topic - better - "make it good" and "want it"