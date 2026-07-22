Interesting and Humour - page 317
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MD wrote?
I would at least make the middle zone from -0.33 to +0.33 (not [-0.5...+0.5])
;)
Already.
Integer is the brains. The brains. He gets the pie.
In Ukraine they just don't know that Napoleon has been defeated :)
http://www.ted.com/talks/lang/ru/jason_fried_why_work_doesn_t_happen_at_work.html
Jason Fryde: Why we don't work at work
Mishek, tell me in Russian exactly why you don't work at your job.
But let's see how you want to tweak it in a year...
I don't argue in general. If I work in a team I don't allow myself such feats.
But a code, simple and clear to everyone, is inefficient; any optimization (size, memory, speed) does not make it clear to everyone (for nothing, Knuth has written a volume on sorting and three more volumes on other algorithms). And in mql5, the main thing is the speed (not in this particular case) for optimization, so the simple code is inefficient. Just like it's inefficient to use "not simple" code during parallel development.
I'm not flubbing any more.
I don't argue with that in general. If I work in a team I don't allow myself such feats.
But a code, simple and clear to everyone, is inefficient; any optimization (size, memory, speed) does not make it clear to everyone (for nothing, Knuth has written a volume on sorting and three more volumes on other algorithms). And in mql5, the main thing is the speed (not in this particular case) for optimization, so the simple code is inefficient. Just like it's inefficient to use "not simple" code during parallel development.
No more flubbing.
I may start an mql-adventure branch, but I have to post "achievements" and do some analysis, for the sake of education.
I would especially welcome all sorts of "impossible solutions", i.e. implementation of things that seem to be impossible to do in mql at all (like conditional compilation).
// I have just got one such thing brewing here. It is quite practical. And totally impossible. :)
I would especially welcome all sorts of "impossible solutions", i.e. implementation of things that seem to be impossible to do in mql at all (like conditional compilation).
I agree. Organize a branch.
Valery, it's OK. I myself am thinking about one thing that makes the code more efficient and incomprehensible :).