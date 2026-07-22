Interesting and Humour - page 2347
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Now: Novosibirsk
Full post here.
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Novosibirsk
"Novosibirsk is the third largest city in Russia. According to official figures alone, there are more than a million and a half inhabitants. Despite the fact that Novosibirsk is little more than 100 years old, many people still consider it to be the Siberian capital.
The city centre is located in the vicinity of the Opera and Ballet Theatre. One of the problems you can see in almost every city is illustrated by this example. The thing is that a large and luxurious theatre, which is the city's business card, is impossible to photograph without being caught in the frame by commercials, market stalls, cars or something else. It's a similar story with the Novosibirsk GKZ (it's in the title picture). I'm sure the architect expected that posters about the forthcoming events would be placed on special boards instead of hanging right above the entrance to the building. The deeply respected Edward Radzinsky will be looking at residents and visitors for a long time to come - the date of the concert is already November 2. All these, of course, are trifles, but it is from them that the overall impression of the city is formed, among which there are some pleasant moments...".
"In Novosibirsk we had a meeting at ITAR-TASS. Our visit coincided with the opening of the office of Sputnik in Siberia. Sputnik CEO Maxim Khromov answered questions along with us". :
"In the foreground is the Novosibirsk Metro Bridge, connecting Studencheskaya and Rechnoi Vokzal stations. Its length is 2145 metres - it is the longest covered metro bridge in the world" :
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Why is Michelin's tyre symbol Bibendum white and not black?
Originally car tyres were white or beige and it wasn't until 1912 that they took on their familiar black colour, as manufacturers started adding carbon to the rubber base as a preservative and stabilising element. That's why the Bibendum, one of the oldest globally renowned trademarks and the symbol of Michelin since the late 19th century, is white instead of black.
What did chauffeurs originally do?
The word 'chauffeur' originally referred to people who did not drive a vehicle, but rather threw coal or wood into the firebox of an engine room. The word 'chauffeur' literally translates from the French language it came from, and means 'stoker, heater'. Since the first cars were powered by a steam engine, the drivers had to heat it, so they were also called chauffeurs in the same way as steam locomotive stokers.
What does the star in the Mercedes-Benz logo symbolise?
The three-beam star in the Mercedes-Benz logo, designed in 1909, symbolises the brand's success on land, in the water and in the air. This is because the owner of the brand, Daimler, manufactured marine and aircraft engines in addition to cars.
Why does the BMW logo feature an aeroplane propeller?
The BMW logo is inherited from its "parent", Rapp Motorenwerke, and the segments of the circle were painted white and blue because these colours are symbolic for Bavaria, where production is located. Later, BMW's marketing experts came up with the legend that the logo depicts a stylised white propeller of an aeroplane cutting across the blue sky. The fact is that BMW was originally created to produce aircraft engines, and only 10 years later started manufacturing cars.