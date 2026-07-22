Interesting and Humour - page 3504
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http://www.shorohov.pro/index.htm
http://www.shorohov.pro/index.htm
And if you read the content, you get the opposite headline: "Otkritie Bank repaid $8.5bn in debts in 2016". ))
Russia
This is the second largest purchase for Russian companies. A larger purchase is being made by another state corporation, Rosatom.
A representative of Rostelecom strongly denied claims related to the purchase of foreign software:
"The purchase of perpetual licenses will give us an opportunity and, first and foremost, time to consider domestic software as a counterpart.