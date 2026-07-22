Interesting and Humour - page 3504

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Server Muradasilov:
And if you read the content, you get the opposite headline: "Otkritie Bank repaid $8.5bn in debts in 2016". ))
 
Vladimir Shorohov:

http://www.shorohov.pro/index.htm

A man-tractor?
 
Ihor Herasko:
And if you read the content, you get the opposite headline: "Otkritie Bank repaid $8.5bn in debts in 2016". ))
Referring to the financial statements of credit institutions, the leader in currency repurchase transactions owed to the Central Bank is Otkritie FC Bank - its debt is $5.3bn versus $13.8bn as of 1 January.
 
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РЖД разрешили оплачивать билеты на скоростные поезда "Яндекс.Деньгами"
РЖД разрешили оплачивать билеты на скоростные поезда "Яндекс.Деньгами"
  • 2016.12.27
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 27 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - ОАО "Российские железные дороги" со вторника разрешило оплачивать электронные билеты с помощью "Яндекс.Деньги" на сайте ж/д компании, говорится в ее сообщении. На первом этапе он будет распространяться только на маршруты дирекции скоростного сообщения РЖД - поезда "Сапсан" (Москва - Санкт-Петербург), Allegro...
 
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[1612.07828] Learning from Simulated and Unsupervised Images through Adversarial Training
  • arxiv.org
With recent progress in graphics, it has become more tractable to train models on synthetic images, potentially avoiding the need for expensive annotations. However, learning from synthetic images may not achieve the desired performance due to a gap between synthetic and real image distributions. To reduce this gap, we propose...
 
"Khloponin added that there is now discussion on adding iodine, greening and other alcohol-containing drugs to the prescription list as well.
Хлопонин рассказал о валокордине по рецепту с апреля 2017 года
Хлопонин рассказал о валокордине по рецепту с апреля 2017 года
  • www.rbc.ru
Валокордин со второго квартала 2017 года скорее всего будет продаваться по рецепту, рассказал вице-премьер Александр Хлопонин. В правительстве обсуждают идею сделать рецептурными йод, зеленку и некоторые другие препараты ​По словам вице-премьера Александра Хлопонина, со второго квартала 2017 года валокордин будет продаваться в аптеках России...
 
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Возобновляемая энергия впервые в истории стала дешевле ископаемого топлива
Возобновляемая энергия впервые в истории стала дешевле ископаемого топлива
  • 2016.12.27
  • Михаил Котов
  • life.ru
По сообщению вестника Всемирного экономического форума, вышедшего в декабре, возобновляемые источники энергии (вместе со стоимостью их установки) позволили получить более дешёвую электроэнергию, нежели сопоставимые инвестиции в уголь или природный газ, сообщает qz.com. Майкл Дрекслер (Michael Drexler) из департамента инфраструктуры и развития...
 

Russia

7 важнейших законов, которые вступают в силу с 1 января 2017 года
7 важнейших законов, которые вступают в силу с 1 января 2017 года
  • fishki.net
Эти изменения в законодательстве Российской Федерации должны коснуться практически всех россиян. И помните, что незнание законов не освобождает от ответственности. 1. Рост акцизов на бензин, табак и алкоголь С 2017 по 2019 год государство планирует постепенно повышать ставки акцизов на вина и шампанское (кроме отечественного), пиво, сидр...
 
State-owned Rostelecom has announced the purchase of 133,000 Microsoft licences for a total of RUB 1.26bn.

This is the second largest purchase for Russian companies. A larger purchase is being made by another state corporation, Rosatom.

A representative of Rostelecom strongly denied claims related to the purchase of foreign software:

"The purchase of perpetual licenses will give us an opportunity and, first and foremost, time to consider domestic software as a counterpart.


«Ростелеком» закупит программы Microsoft на 1,26 млрд руб.
«Ростелеком» закупит программы Microsoft на 1,26 млрд руб.
  • www.rbc.ru
«Ростелеком» объявил о масштабной закупке иностранного программного обеспечения. Госкомпания готова потратить 1,26 млрд руб. на продукцию Microsoft, несмотря на рекомендацию властей переходить на отечественные разработки «Ростелеком» на прошлой неделе, 23 декабря, объявил тендер на закупку лицензий программного обеспечения (ПО) Microsoft у...
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