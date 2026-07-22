Interesting and Humour - page 2225
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The situation six months ago and now is two big differences (as they say in Odessa). Besides you and newdigital, no one else is posting anything, sort of hinting that the level of the branch has dropped substantially. newdigital doesn't care - there's an armoured comrade, and what are your goals?
What happened six months ago reeked strongly of politics. And after the show "reprisals" many have lost interest in this thread.
My posts are within the scope of the topic of this thread.
If you are not interested in them, that's your problem.
Mermaid