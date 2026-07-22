Interesting and Humour - page 1674
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- How do you deliver letters?
- The postman carries them.
- I meant from city to city?
- The postman does.
There was no sex in the USSR!
You have to be able to do that on a man's face to be satisfied.
It's a masterpiece.
Resorts of Russia
There was no sex in the USSR!
are these real posters or photoshop))))
You have to be able to do such a satisfying thing on a man's face.
It's a masterpiece.
Confused.
The mathematician Gauss's brain turned out to be Dr Fuchs's brain
PUTIN. If one turns out to be corrupt, his superior should be held personally responsible for infiltrating apparatuses of persons who view the service as a source of personal unjust enrichment!!!