Interesting and Humour - page 1674

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Contender:
I would also like to see what the additives showed. In our country, for example, additives are used to increase the octane number. If it is 92 and additives, then what is it really like?
[Deleted]  
Briefing by the Russian Post:
- How do you deliver letters?
- The postman carries them.
- I meant from city to city?
- The postman does.
 
Silent:

There was no sex in the USSR!


You have to be able to do that on a man's face to be satisfied.

It's a masterpiece.

 

Resorts of Russia



 
Silent:

There was no sex in the USSR!

are these real posters or photoshop))))

 
lobovsergey:
These are two different real posters and then photoshopped :)
 
From a lovely holiday party at a friend's house, rode the underground home. Only they, the bastards, bummed me out! They woke me up with smelling salts and asked why I had been holding on to the laundry broadcasting device on the balcony for 40 minutes...
 
sumkin75:

You have to be able to do such a satisfying thing on a man's face.

It's a masterpiece.

It's a self-portrait:-)
 

PUTIN. If one turns out to be corrupt, his superior should be held personally responsible for infiltrating apparatuses of persons who view the service as a source of personal unjust enrichment!!!

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