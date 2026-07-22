Interesting and Humour - page 4878
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Why does it have to be a lot? You do realise this is a joke?
I understand the joke.
But the crop circles themselves are no longer a joke, but a serious reason to think about the world we live in.
The ease with which complex geometric figures are drawn, stacking plants in a certain order.
And what does it cost them to buildpeople in a certain order???
Even complex three-dimensional images with no problem.
Latin is even without problems.
I can understand the joke.
But the crop circles themselves are no longer a joke, but a serious reason to think about the world we live in.
The ease with which complex geometric figures are drawn, stacking plants in a certain order.
And what does it cost them to buildpeople in a certain order???
Even complex three-dimensional images with no problem.
Latin is not even a problem.
Probably a CNC lawnmower.
I can understand the joke.
But the crop circles themselves are no longer a joke, but a serious reason to think about the world we live in.
The ease with which complex geometric figures are drawn, stacking plants in a certain order.
And what does it cost them to buildpeople in a certain order???
Even complex three-dimensional images with no problem.
Latin is even without problems.
I don't tend to simplify more than is reasonable, or so I think. But the crop circles look like a hoax. People have admitted to making them. There is also a hypothesis that it originally went as a definition of satellite optical distortion. And then they started doing it for fun. Have you studied it in detail?
I wondered about it. There's a lot of interesting stuff out there.
Haymakers and even satellites won't do that, especiallypeople whoadmitted making them. There were such pictures of their embarrassment).
I wondered about it. There's a lot of interesting stuff out there.
Haymakers and even satellites won't do that, especiallypeople whoadmitted making them. There were such pictures of their embarrassment).
I'm not sure there's a single genuine phenomenon of this kind. But I'm left in limbo. I've also heard that there's the real thing amongst the fakes. Don't know. Not enough data. But anything on the internet is highly dubious. And here are such fairy tales, like something encrypted in binary code, and even in American standard, well, it is for a simpleton. You can not even clearly read the coding. Once upon a time, too, heard a lot of these stories. I tried different interpretations of the cipher myself (to my shame of course). There it turns out at once, that almost every bit is interpreted in double or triple way, because error is geometrical. But even so no American standard of recording is obtained. And the length of the encoding with the text does not match the huge error. OK, silly even to talk seriously about it. Here's another saying that supposedly the fake is beveled and the real one - supposedly the stem stays alive, but it's broken or blown up from the inside somehow. But I could not find a single photo of the stem alive. And I strongly disagree that you can't do that with modern technology. When you have a laser and a camera, you can do anything, even with an ordinary rope.
I'm not sure there is a single genuine phenomenon of this kind. But I am left in limbo. I have also heard that there is the real thing among the fakes. I don't know. Not enough data. But anything on the internet is highly dubious. And here are such fairy tales, like something encrypted in binary code, and even in American standard, well, it is for a simpleton. You can not even clearly read the coding. Once upon a time, too, heard a lot of these stories. I tried different interpretations of the cipher myself (to my shame of course). There it turns out at once, that almost every bit is interpreted in double or triple way, because error is geometrical. But even so no American standard of recording is obtained. And the length of the encoding with the text does not match the huge error. OK, silly even to talk seriously about it. Here's another one saying that supposedly the fake is beveled and the real one - supposedly the stem stays alive, but it's broken or blown up from the inside somehow. But I couldn't find any pictures of the stem being alive. And I strongly disagree that you can't do that with modern technology. When you have a laser and a camera, you can do anything, and even with an ordinary rope.
Not at all insisting to change your point of view on this matter.
The phenomenon exists. Highly artistic with correct geometric shapes, forms and lines.
I love to look at them and appreciate the craftsmanship of the creators.
In the centre of the 30-metre circle, one stalk with a spike is left untouched. This is the skill and talent of the creator.
Celebrated yesterday?
Ah fun! I think we should add some more holidays without stopping there, in particular f-k a p-y, s-k a d-k 😁😂🤣
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Good taste . Any other music you'd like to drop off?