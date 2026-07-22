Interesting and Humour - page 646
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well that's easy)
Eeeeeeeeee......
i have an answer)) they are all BLACK =)
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and a penguin?
This is a psychological test. In pictures like this, people start to make things up, and this provides information for the psychologist.
There is a universal answer to pictures like this: 'They exist'.
ilunga 2012.10.22 13:55 2012.10.22 13:55:45 #
I have an answer)) they are all BLACK =)
The first thing that popped into my head:
object
There is a universal answer to such pictures: "They exist".