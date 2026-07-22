Interesting and Humour - page 646

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sergeev:




well, that's easy)
 
ilunga:
well that's easy)
Eeeeeeeeeeee......
 
Europa:
Eeeeeeeeee......
i have the answer)) they are all BLACK =)
 
ilunga 2012.10.22 13:55 2012.10.22 13:55:45 #

i have an answer)) they are all BLACK =)

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and a penguin?

This is a psychological test. In pictures like this, people start to make things up, and this provides information for the psychologist.
There is a universal answer to pictures like this: 'They exist'.
 
Contender:
ilunga 2012.10.22 13:55 2012.10.22 13:55:45 #

I have an answer)) they are all BLACK =)

The first thing that popped into my head:

object
 
Contender:
There is a universal answer to such pictures: "They exist".
Then the counter argument: how do you depict non-existent objects?
 
OK, they're all material.
 
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