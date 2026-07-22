Interesting and Humour - page 2070
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Misha... Look how young people are nowadays, absolutely all-knowing, all-encompassing, and all-confident about everything. Maybe we're the idiots, huh?
I don't know, it feels like the average IQ is falling everywhere and we're sinking into medieval obscurantism.
I don't know, the average IQ seems to be falling everywhere and we're sinking into medieval obscurantism.
Why do young people need their brains if there is a wikipedia, ready-made answers to the USE and Malevich squares?
Dr Goebbels has already thought up the answers for them, decided and decreed it all.
Horror
Horror
I watch Kultura, which increasingly resembles a reservation, and I don't want to participate in a national policy aimed at creating a herd.
- Is this policy working, do you think?
- It does. We're getting ticket refunds for The Cherry Orchard, and the arts council is meeting and seriously discussing why this is happening. OK, I say, let's assume that it's because of us, because of the play, but the performance is as light, short, quick, and not too difficult for the audience as it is. You can understand when both the actors and the audience find Niakrosius' six-hour 'The Garden' difficult. But our two hours? No, it is not because of us, and it is not for nothing that Zakharov, the universal Zakharov, who finds the key to the audience at all times, says frankly today: I don't know what to stage. What do they want, a variety show on stage? Juno - that's a tradition - and The Lioness of Aquitaine with Churikova are running to full houses. No theatre today knows how to take this processed, zombified, in essence, viewer; is it just a sex act? As bitter as it is to admit it, they achieved what they wanted: like Gorin, they stopped bribing the actors - it was easier to buy up the audience.
http://sobesednik.ru/interview/leonid-bronevoi-ya-ne-proch-vernutsya-k-myulleru