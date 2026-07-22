Interesting and Humour - page 2396

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Mischek:

Oh, I'm not banned yet? ...

I don't understand.

"Let me go..." (с)

You're banned. ;)
 

Nikolai Nikiforov, head of the Ministry of Communications, says Russia needs full information sovereignty
16 August 2014 | 22:02
According to the minister, this will be expressed in the replacement of foreign software with its own, Russian one. He estimates this will take seven years and a million programmers, the ministry's website reports. Matvey Alekseev, Director of External Communications at the merged company Afisha-Rambler-Sup, appreciates the idea of the Minister. According to him, it's a pity that it's not feasible.

The expert added that, first of all, the government needs to create favourable conditions for Russian Internet companies.

 
Russia is now dependent on foreign software in many areas, from mobile operating systems to database management systems, Nikiforov said.

So far, the most ambitious "protectionist" endeavour has concerned the creation of a special Russian Internet - the Cheburashka network. The proposal was voiced in the Federation Council.
 

How to 'drop' a call if you're busy

 

The cat saves a hand.

 

Albert Einstein said

 

 
plunge into the chill
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server:

Albert Einstein said

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