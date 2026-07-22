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Nikolai Nikiforov, head of the Ministry of Communications, says Russia needs full information sovereignty
16 August 2014 | 22:02
According to the minister, this will be expressed in the replacement of foreign software with its own, Russian one. He estimates this will take seven years and a million programmers, the ministry's website reports. Matvey Alekseev, Director of External Communications at the merged company Afisha-Rambler-Sup, appreciates the idea of the Minister. According to him, it's a pity that it's not feasible.
The expert added that, first of all, the government needs to create favourable conditions for Russian Internet companies.
So far, the most ambitious "protectionist" endeavour has concerned the creation of a special Russian Internet - the Cheburashka network. The proposal was voiced in the Federation Council.
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Albert Einstein said
Albert Einstein said