Interesting and Humour - page 1986
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It's coming soon, it's coming soon.
That's what I want to do when watching our New Year's Eve shows.)
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awesome, but it's a half a day's walk to the other side
That's what I want to do when watching our New Year's Eve shows).
awesome, but it's a half day's walk to the other end to visit
If you want something, you have to do it.
I think, like us, they have plenty of shuttles).