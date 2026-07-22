Interesting and Humour - page 1986

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artmedia70:
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The right way.
Iron Maiden ориентируется на данные о пиратских скачиваниях своих треков
Iron Maiden ориентируется на данные о пиратских скачиваниях своих треков
  • 2013.12.25
  • russian.rt.com
Британская группа, основанная в 1975 году, продала за время своего существования более 80 миллионов альбомов и дала более 2 тысяч концертов. Чтобы спланировать гастрольные туры, музыканты часто изучают данные аналитической компании Musicmetric, пишет английский сайт RT. Нелегальное скачивание музыки, безусловно, негативно сказывается на...
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:
It's coming soon, it's coming soon.

That's what I want to do when watching our New Year's Eve shows.)

 
Contender:

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awesome, but it's a half a day's walk to the other side


 
peripatetikos:

That's what I want to do when watching our New Year's Eve shows).

If you want to do something, you have to do it.
 
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

awesome, but it's a half day's walk to the other end to visit


I think, like us, they have plenty of shuttles).
 
Yoschik:
A tempting landscape.
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:
If you want something, you have to do it.
It's a shame about the TV.
 
peripatetikos:
I think, like us, they have plenty of shuttles).
yeah, the entrance is a sack of hay.
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