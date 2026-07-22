Interesting and Humour - page 2516
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It's been a good day, but sleep is important too.
Tired bears sleep...
Uh-huh... http://wall-papers.ru/main.php?g2_itemId=72999
look at the date... Go buy some hryvnias... :-)))
The plan for the weekend is to get away under cloudless skies.
ps no, it's not about the ruble.
Will they? Who thinks what? They might.
Will they? Who thinks what? They might.
So far it seems to be about lawyers.
But ours will. They just don't know any other way.
So far it seems to be about lawyers.
But our people will do it. They just do not know any other way.
We should probably first introduce the concept of speculation
After all, trading or, more precisely, currency exchange transactions are not a crime in and of themselves.
it seems that the notion of speculation should be introduced first
After all, trading or, more precisely, currency exchange transactions are not a crime in and of themselves.
So far, as it turns out, the two articles they cannot deal with - 185.3 (market manipulation) and 185.6 of the Criminal Code (unlawful use of insider information),
In fact, the hands of "speculators" are untied, nothing can be done about it, but they need to react. Well, they will react.
Somewhere it was already said on 25.12 to report on what is going on.
There is no real way to resolve the situation by legal force, only the economy.
ps And the ruble was so scared of Bastrykin that it decided to run away from him into space. Right now, on all trading floors.
He didn't fucking react to the president like that :-)