Interesting and Humour - page 2516

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It's been a good day, but sleep is important too.

Tired bears sleep...

Tired bears sleeping

 
IvanIvanov:

Uh-huh... http://wall-papers.ru/main.php?g2_itemId=72999

look at the date... Go buy some hryvnias... :-)))

 


 


 

The plan for the weekend is to get away under cloudless skies.

ps no, it's not about the ruble.

Пик метеорного потока Геминиды можно будет наблюдать 13 и 14 декабря
Пик метеорного потока Геминиды можно будет наблюдать 13 и 14 декабря
  • 2014.12.10
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 10 дек – РИА Новости. Пик метеоритного потока Геминиды, одного из самых ярких потоков года, можно будет наблюдать ночью 13 и 14 декабря, ярко вспыхивающие "звезды" будут падать в небе каждую минуту, пишет skyandtelescope. Наблюдать красивый метеоритный поток можно будет невооруженным глазом. Геминиды могут появляться в любом месте...
 

Will they? Who thinks what? They might.

​Глава СКР предложил ввести уголовную ответственность за спекуляцию на валютном рынке
​Глава СКР предложил ввести уголовную ответственность за спекуляцию на валютном рынке
  • 2014.12.11
  • russian.rt.com
Председатель Следственного комитета России Александр Бастрыкин предложил установить уголовную ответственность за спекуляцию на валютном рынке. Об этом он заявил, выступая на заседании коллегии СКР по вопросу эффективности расследования преступлений в сфере экономики, передаёт ТАСС.
 
i_logic:

Will they? Who thinks what? They might.

So far it seems to be about lawyers.

But ours will. They just don't know any other way.

Бастрыкин предложил ввести наказание за спекуляции на валютном рынке
Бастрыкин предложил ввести наказание за спекуляции на валютном рынке
  • www.vz.ru
Руководитель Следственного комитета России Александр Бастрыкин выступил за введение уголовной ответственности за...
 
Silent:

So far it seems to be about lawyers.

But our people will do it. They just do not know any other way.

We should probably first introduce the concept of speculation

After all, trading or, more precisely, currency exchange transactions are not a crime in and of themselves.

 
transcendreamer:

it seems that the notion of speculation should be introduced first

After all, trading or, more precisely, currency exchange transactions are not a crime in and of themselves.

So far, as it turns out, the two articles they cannot deal with - 185.3 (market manipulation) and 185.6 of the Criminal Code (unlawful use of insider information),

In fact, the hands of "speculators" are untied, nothing can be done about it, but they need to react. Well, they will react.

Somewhere it was already said on 25.12 to report on what is going on.

There is no real way to resolve the situation by legal force, only the economy.

ps And the ruble was so scared of Bastrykin that it decided to run away from him into space. Right now, on all trading floors.

He didn't fucking react to the president like that :-)

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