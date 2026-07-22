Interesting and Humour - page 2497
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I have a negative attitude only towards those who steal instead of create.
We could have done so much useful and necessary for Russians in 23 years if there had not been such unprecedented theft.
It doesn't happen like that. It's not the worst thing that could happen. There are far worse things going on in the world today. Just look around you. And if you look at history, there is carnage all around.
And there is theft and corruption in any country. What interests me is, whether it is possible (for man) in the process of evolution to get rid of the temptation to steal or take from others (which in principle can be considered the same thing)?
But there is no unequivocal answer today. One can only dream about it. )))
It doesn't happen like that. It's not the worst thing that could happen. There are far worse things going on in the world today. Just look around you. And if you look at history, there is carnage all around.
And there is theft and corruption in any country. What interests me is, whether it is possible (for man) in the process of evolution to get rid of the temptation to steal or take from others (which in principle can be considered the same thing)?
But there is no unequivocal answer today. One can only dream about it. )))
It is a pity that some people try to apply theft and corruption only to one country in particular. To mine in particular.
That's it, I'll shut up and get out of harm's way...
It is a pity that some people only apply this to one country in particular. Mine in particular.
That's it, I'm shutting up, I'm going away for good...
Don't go too far. People need help to develop an adequate outlook. ;))
I can't hide it, I get depressed too. But it doesn't last long. Creativity quickly helps me to put away this abomination into distant recesses of space. )) Some people, unfortunately, have a chronic condition (depression).
It is a pity that some people only try to apply theft and corruption to a particular country. Mine in particular.
I'll shut up and get out of harm's way...
And you continue to be on your own wave, including purely IMHO comments on the posts of branches that have nothing to do with their subjects ... You're kind of an "old boy" in the forums and yet you're not banned yet... :-) It's amazing... How long can one be so happy? :-)
I am still following your work... :-)
Let's talk about them, the adorable, the tender, the beloved... and resourceful.
It's been a blast - look at the terminals :)
It happens, too. )))
Denmark to spend 2.5 million kroner to study troll from Borngolm island >>>