Interesting and Humour - page 4389

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Churchill anecdote. Churchill stops a taxi, but the taxi driver says

he can't go right now because Churchill is about to speak.

So Churchill says, "Two counters!"

Taxi driver: "To hell with Churchill!"

 

Only the guillotine for this kind of thing!


 
Denis Sartakov:

only the guillotine for this kind of thing !

This is Zimbabwe, once the richest country in Africa, but the people there are now miserable after the Hidiv revolution.

Read about it, very informative and enlightening.

 

just like that...


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is Zimbabwe, once the richest country in Africa, but it is a miserable place to live after the Hidiv revolution.

Read about it, very informative and enlightening.

The topic is interesting but off-limits...

 

just like that...


 
 
Igor Makanu:
And riding a goat to work is even cooler.
 
Aleksey Ivanov:
And it's even cooler to ride a goat to work.

There's also this option, and it's convenient to park:


 
Sergey Basov:

That's another option, and it's easy to park:


Poor donkey!

Of all the animals, I like horses and donkeys best,

the real toilers, without all the ponces.

any ruler would like to have such people.

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