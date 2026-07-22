Interesting and Humour - page 2749
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At-two )))
Alkaline stains disappear with vinegar essence. Vinegar stains can be rubbed off with sunflower oil.
You already know how to remove sunflower oil stains...
Dollar/ruble and ruble/dollarexchange rates over the history of Russia:
Dollar/ruble and ruble/dollar exchange rates over the history of Russia:
We need such "rides" in every town!
Is that how they got their son? He looks like that. Only the chin should be about right).