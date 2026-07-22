Interesting and Humour - page 2749

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At-two )))


 
 
Vegetable oil stains are easily removed with petrol. Petrol stains are easily removed with a lye solution.
Alkaline stains disappear with vinegar essence. Vinegar stains can be rubbed off with sunflower oil.
You already know how to remove sunflower oil stains...
 

Dollar/ruble and ruble/dollarexchange rates over the history of Russia:

Files:
rubdollar.jpg  207 kb
 
Igor Konyashin:

Dollar/ruble and ruble/dollar exchange rates over the history of Russia:

Greetings, I use this page sometimes http://bhom.ru/currencies/
Архив курсов валют. Удобная база данных
  • bhom.ru
Здесь вы можете посмотреть архив курсов валют по данным ЦБ РФ. Данные хранятся с начала ведения статистики по настоящий момент. Щелкайте на нужную вам валюту и смотрите динамику, график, а так же качайте таблицы с экспортом значений. Всего валют: 49
 

We need such "rides" in every town!

 

 
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Is that how they got their son? He looks like that. Only the chin should be about right).

 
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