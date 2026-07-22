Interesting and Humour - page 1497

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The elk drop their horns. And moose are very different in general, it's hard to confuse them.
 
sumkin75:
Man, I just got a glimpse of the dominant's horns. It's more serious than that. He's gay.

a gay is a geisha's husband

so it's a Japanese moose.

 
 
Mischek:

Danger ... instructions ... bullshit

It's the people who matter.)

Wild boar in St. Petersburg

The boar knew. He was looking for the road. A migrant :)
 
Mischek:

a gay is a geisha's husband

so it's a Japanese moose

Hmm... That's funny about the geisha. I hadn't heard.

)))

 
server:

He who is not with us is against us! (с) :)

 
Mischek:

+1 :) I just don't understand why you chose this broker? He seems to be a friend of the signal service
 
server:
+1 :) I just don't understand why you chose this broker? It seems to be a friend of the signal service.
Yeah, it is now.)
 
 
zfs:
A rare .ueta for the faint of heart
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