Interesting and Humour - page 1497
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Man, I just got a glimpse of the dominant's horns. It's more serious than that. He's gay.
a gay is a geisha's husband
so it's a Japanese moose.
Danger ... instructions ... bullshit
It's the people who matter.)
Wild boar in St. Petersburg
a gay is a geisha's husband
so it's a Japanese moose
Hmm... That's funny about the geisha. I hadn't heard.
)))
He who is not with us is against us! (с) :)
+1 :) I just don't understand why you chose this broker? It seems to be a friend of the signal service.