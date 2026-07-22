Interesting and Humour - page 733
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The "GoPro" test ))
The "GoPro" test ))
It's a state-run seagull. And the video specially produced by GoPro.
Stopudoff.
Mischek:
By the way, the gopro3 has arrived, before the New Year we will go to test it in Bukovel :)
before New Year's Eve we'll go to Bukovel to test it :)
- Doctor, I think I'm a lesbian.
- Why would you come to that conclusion?
- Well, there are so many handsome men around, and I'm attracted to women.
Fofa
This morning turned out to be a bad one. And it got bad after I called Ivan.
-What's new, Ivan? - I asked cautiously into the phone. - What do doctors say?
-It's not good. -He answered, and after a silence he added. - The doctor gave me two weeks... and then it's over.
-What about the procedures, the treatment...
-It's no use. - Ivan answered. - Thank you for your help, but it is useless.
Ivan had a five-year-old son Mishka, a lisping rascal, and a two-month old daughter. She had no name: the doctor said it was useless to make up a name. The girl was hopelessly ill. I did not know the cause of her illness, and I had no intention of knowing: it would not change anything - the little girl was incurable. Now I was walking on the fallen leaves, thinking about the wrongness of the world.
"Take those bums and alcoholics for example," I thought, looking at the tattered old woman outside the church. - The Creator gives them life and ways of existence and leaves the little innocent girl without help. Is this the right thing to do? Do we need this dirty old woman more than we need the little child...?"
-Give me a ruble," a hoarse voice interrupted my thoughts. - Give me a ruble!
Beside stood a shabby beggar woman. She stretched out her skinny hand and moaned:
-Give Fofa a rouble..." the beggar's gums gleamed, "give me a rouble.
"Go to hell," I decided angrily. - I gave my last money for the child's treatment, and now you're whining, you toothless bitch."
The beggar continued to beg. Skinny, in a tattered coat, she pressed a plastered hand to her stomach, and pulled her healthy one straight to my face. Her arm seemed to have been broken by teenagers. I heard that the local boys beat Fofa to a bloody pulp for fun. They beat with impunity, because Fofa is crazy and can't complain. Her neighbours did their best to treat Fofa: they cleaned up her bruises with herbs, bandaged her wounds, and kept the boys away from her. However, the woman had no teeth left at all, and blue circles formed around her eyes.
Not out of pity, but to get rid of the obtrusive beggar, I slipped a crumpled note into her hand and quickly entered the church. I wandered aimlessly at the altar and, as if in oblivion, lit a candle.
"God," I turned to someone who didn't exist, "take this Fofa to you, but keep Ivan's daughter alive. She's only two months old and wants to live. And the dirty old woman is just a dirty old woman. A worthless creature. The world will be a better place without her."
A couple of days later, on a Sunday, I was drinking tea in the kitchen. My wife was baking cheesecakes and I was eating them with condensed milk. My wife was fussing over the cooker, giving me the latest news:
-You know, they've opened a children's hall in the Old Passage. With clowns and a playground... and the coffee's no good. But there are lots of kids... They're building a big car park by the church... By the way, do you remember that crazy beggar, Fofa?
-I do.
-She died, -Wife was carefully turning cheesecakes in a sizzling pan. -The boys beat her so badly that she died. By the way, there's a discount at the pool in the city-we could go this afternoon.
But I wasn't thinking about the pool. I was thinking about Fofa. I also suspected he existed.
A week later Ivan called. His voice was ringing with happiness:
-Waldis, you won't believe it, but the doctors say Sophie will live!
-What Sofijka? - I was surprised.
-Our daughter, Sofia. - We named her Sofka! And Mishka is so funny: he calls her "Fofa-Fofa". He can't pronounce the letter "s", he's a whisperer. What an idea - Fofa... And I'll pay you back. Don't think about it.
But I wasn't thinking about money. I was thinking about the amazing structure of the world. And I thought I'd been cheated.
(from Yodli)
it's kind of nasty the whole writing thing.