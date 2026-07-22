Interesting and Humour - page 96

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Who ordered a taxi to Dubrovka (c)

 

Thursday is a little weeknight

 

Any fool can do that, but if the Murka

 

You?


 
TheXpert:

You?


of course
 
papaklass:
You must have been on holiday in Egypt.
That's an unfamiliar word.
 

Mischek:
не знакомое слово 

Mischek:
unfamiliar word

Part-time mummy?

 
Ashes:

Moonlighting as a mummy?

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