Interesting and Humour - page 96
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Who ordered a taxi to Dubrovka (c)
Thursday is a little weeknight
Any fool can do that, but if the Murka
You?
You?
You must have been on holiday in Egypt.
Mischek:
не знакомое слово
unfamiliar word
Part-time mummy?
Moonlighting as a mummy?
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Scratch a penny here.