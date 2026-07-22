Interesting and Humour - page 1486
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http://www.drive2.ru/communities/pajero4/blog/647709/
never used Viagra in my life ... sometimes took water-soluble vitamin E, which helps in terms of stamina for the gym, but has the same effect if you don't go to the gym ... that is - if you go - the effect "burns off" at the gym. Anyone who works out knows.
... Anyway, news from Forbes:
Majority of Viagra Bought Online May Be Fake, And Possibly Dangerous, Research Shows
Translation - "Most Viagra pills bought over the internet - can be fake, and possibly dangerous, studies have shown.I might add that most 'sports nutrition' pills are also counterfeit ... That's them over there ... What about us ...
"The Hedgehog and the Little Bear"
Author's comment:
Just imagine: I'm not here, you're sitting alone with no one to talk to."
"And where are you?"
"And I'm not there."
"It doesn't work like that," said the bear cub.
"I think so too," said the hedgehog, "but suddenly I'm not there at all. You're all alone. So what are you going to do?"
"I'll turn everything upside down and you'll be found."
"I'm not there, I'm nowhere."
"Then, then... then I'll run out into the field and shout: Hedgehog! And you will hear and shout: bear cub! There!"
"I'm not even a little bit there, you know?" "Why are you picking on me," the bear cub said angrily, "if you're not here, I'm not here. Do you understand?"
We are being cheated