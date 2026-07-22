Interesting and Humour - page 2743
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So much for the Russian language...
Try explaining the phrase "I can't get my hands on it" to a foreigner
In the same way, in 'adjective name', 'adjective' is an adjective. But often they abbreviate, and omit "name", and then the words "noun" and "adjective" are nouns.
And then in the sentence "`adjective' is a noun" "adjective" is a noun, and "noun" is an adjective."))
"In the phrase "noun", the "name" is a noun and the "noun" is an adjective.
In the same way, in 'adjective name' the 'adjective' is an adjective. But often they abbreviate, and omit "name", and then the words "noun" and "adjective" are nouns.
And then in the sentence "`adjective' is a noun" "adjective" is a noun, and "noun" is an adjective."))
I think we should add recursive functions
Unloading a pepelat, 1986, Karakum Desert, Turkmenistan.
class
"In the phrase 'noun', 'name' is a noun and 'noun' is an adjective.
In the same way, in 'adjective name', 'adjective' is an adjective. But often they abbreviate, and omit "name", and then the words "noun" and "adjective" are nouns.
And then in the sentence "`adjective' is a noun" "adjective" is a noun, and "noun" is an adjective."))
there's plenty of that: an antonym to the word antonym is a synonym...
So much for the Russian language...
Try explaining the phrase "I can't get my hands on it" to a foreigner
And clocks can go when they're lying down and stand when they're hanging up.
Or get on the bus and stand.
There's plenty of that: an antonym to the word antonym is a synonym."Where's the urchin?" - is five consecutive letters of the Russian alphabet.
And clocks can go when they're lying down and stand when they're hanging up
Or get on a bus and stand
It's just a little thing...
Some people think the Russian language is more logical. Try explaining to a Frenchman why a glass is on the table, a fork lies down and a bird sits on a tree. I immediately worked out a theory with the glass and the fork: if it is vertical rather than horizontal, it stands, and if it is horizontal rather than vertical, it lies down. My theory immediately crashed on the plate - it's more horizontal than vertical, but it stands. If you flip it over, though, it's lying down. Immediately, another theory is deduced on the fly: the plate stands because it has a base, it stands on a base. The theory is immediately smashed to pieces by the frying pan - it has no base, but it still stands. It's a miracle. Although, if you stick it in the sink, it will lie there, taking a more upright position than on the table. Hence the conclusion that everything that is ready for use is standing. (At this point I want to say vulgarity.) But let's take another object - an ordinary child's ball. It is neither horizontal nor vertical, yet it is completely ready for use. Who is to say that there, in the corner, is a ball standing there? If the ball is not acting as a puppet and it is not being punished, it is still lying there. And even if it is moved to the table, it will also (oh wonder!) lie on the table. Let's complicate the task - put the ball in a plate, and the plate in a pan. Now the ball is still lying (in the plate), the pan is still standing (on the table), the question is, what is the plate doing? If a Frenchman listens to the end of the explanation, that's it, his world will never be the same again. He's got plates and pans that can stand and pans that can lie down - the world has come alive. The only thing left to add is that the birds are sitting there. On a branch, on a windowsill and even on the pavement. A Frenchman will picture a tit sitting on a branch on its heel, waving its legs in the air, or a homeless crow sitting with its legs outstretched and its wings spread near a metro station. "Russians - you're crazy!" - will say a Frenchman and throw a textbook at you.
There's plenty of that: an antonym to the word antonym is a synonym."Where's the hedgehog?" - is five consecutive letters of the Russian alphabet.
And clocks can go when they're lying down and stand when they're hanging up
Or get on a bus and stand
And here's more... There are 33 letters in the Russian alphabet, as everyone knows. There's a word with 11 different letters, I can't name them yet. But there's 9 letters, "strawberry". Write a word with 11 letters. The letters don't have to be repeated.
And then there's this... The Russian alphabet, as everyone knows, has 33 letters. There's a word with 11 different letters, I won't name it yet. But there's 9 letters "strawberry". Write a word with 11 letters. The letters don't have to be repeated.
And with FIVE consonants in a row? AGENTSTVO
There are three nouns ending in ...zo, two of them are belly and iron, and the third? Aviso