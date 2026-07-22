Interesting and Humour - page 2642
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A little bit of nonsense:
In the canteen today there was Indian beef in curry sauce. No one in the crowd had any idea what the catch was.
Beef comes from cows :) If I'm not mistaken, the cow is a sacred animal in India.
What's being extracted from the bulls? )
Also beef, then it is not clear what the catch is.
The catch is that the bull and the cow are different sexes of the same animal. This animal is sacred in India.
That is why beef is not eaten or cooked in India.
A little bit of nonsense:
The catch is that the bull and the cow are different sexes of the same animal. This animal is sacred in India.
That is why beef is not eaten or cooked in India.
That's funny. You wouldn't know what it is right away. Turns out they forgot to extract the root of the ruble ))
hehe, I don't get it... draw... what's the root of a rouble got to do with it...
there is an analogy 1/4 ruble=25 kopecks and the root of 1/4 is 1/2 just a chain...
it's like proving 2+2=5. You can prove it with the tangent of the half angle.
And what is extracted from buffalo?