Interesting and Humour - page 2642

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In the canteen today there was Indian beef in curry sauce. No one in the crowd of diners had any idea what the catch was.
 

A little bit of nonsense:


 
Vitalie Postolache:
In the canteen today there was Indian beef in curry sauce. No one in the crowd had any idea what the catch was.
Beef comes from cows :) If I'm not mistaken, and in India the cow is a sacred animal.
 
Vitalii Ananev:
Beef comes from cows :) If I'm not mistaken, the cow is a sacred animal in India.
What do you get from bulls? )
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
What's being extracted from the bulls? )
Beef too, then it's not clear what the catch is.
 
Vitalii Ananev:
Also beef, then it is not clear what the catch is.

The catch is that the bull and the cow are different sexes of the same animal. This animal is sacred in India.

That is why beef is not eaten or cooked in India.

 
Vitalie Postolache:

A little bit of nonsense:


It's funny. You wouldn't know what's going on at first. Turns out they forgot to take the root out of the ruble ))
 
Sergey Gridnev:

The catch is that the bull and the cow are different sexes of the same animal. This animal is sacred in India.

That is why beef is not eaten or cooked in India.

And what is extracted from buffalo?
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Игорь Герасько:
That's funny. You wouldn't know what it is right away. Turns out they forgot to extract the root of the ruble ))

hehe, I don't get it... draw... what's the root of a rouble got to do with it...

there is an analogy 1/4 ruble=25 kopecks and the root of 1/4 is 1/2 just a chain...

it's like proving 2+2=5. You can prove it with the tangent of the half angle.

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
And what is extracted from buffalo?
buffalo meat=)))
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