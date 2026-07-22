Interesting and Humour - page 706
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Cats do not have the "Falling out of the window" bug.)
Unfortunately, there is. If a cat falls asleep on a window sill, it will easily fall over.
Sometimes they jump on the window sill unluckily.
Yes? Shortsighted children of the 50-page Russian-English dictionary.
Unfortunately, there is. If the cat falls asleep on the window sill, it will easily fall over.
Yura, that's another bug. "Falling asleep on the windowsill."
------------------
I wonder what the cats with the parachutes on the picture above are saying at this point.
I wonder what the cats with the parachutes in the picture above are saying at this point.
I thought it was, like many things now, translated through google
...
I wonder what the cats with the parachutes are saying at this point in the gif above
"Bastard, what are you doing?"
That's not a fact. They know that -
they've always landed successfully before.
they don't know what happens to a cat that "lands" from that height.
they don't know the height either, it's codified as very high, but there was no problem with very high before.
Red Bull's new video gets 4 million views in four days