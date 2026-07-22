Interesting and Humour - page 706

New comment
 

 
TheXpert:
Cats do not have the "Falling out of the window" bug.)

Unfortunately, there is. If a cat falls asleep on a window sill, it will easily fall over.

Sometimes they jump on the window sill unluckily.

 
TheXpert:

Yes? Shortsighted children of the 50-page Russian-English dictionary.


And I thought it was like so many things you translate on google nowadays.
 
Reshetov:

Unfortunately, there is. If the cat falls asleep on the window sill, it will easily fall over.


Yura, that's another bug. "Falling asleep on the windowsill."

------------------

I wonder what the cats with the parachutes on the picture above are saying at this point.

 
Mischek:

I wonder what the cats with the parachutes in the picture above are saying at this point.

Sending rays of hate and diarrhea to their owners.)
 
Mischek:
I thought it was, like many things now, translated through google
Google is actually (for the most part, apart from the gimmicks) an excellent translator. It's just not designed to translate exactly large coherent text.
 
 
Mischek:

...

I wonder what the cats with the parachutes are saying at this point in the gif above

"Bastard, what are you doing?"
 
moskitman:
"Bastard, what are you doing?"

That's not a fact. They know that -

they've always landed successfully before.

they don't know what happens to a cat that "lands" from that height.

they don't know the height either, it's codified as very high, but there was no problem with very high before.

1...699700701702703704705706707708709710711712713...4979
New comment