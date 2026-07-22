Interesting and Humour - page 447

New comment
 
maxfade:

N1 F1G4 N3 P0N14L

N4 C4C0M 370 Y4Z1C3?


1N 3NGL15H
 

Волна, накрывшая во время наводнения в Геленджике пять домов, была рукотворной. Об этом сообщил журналистам глава МЧС России Владимир Пучков.

According to Puchkov, the cause of the seven-metre wave was a swimming pool built by a local resident. He had blocked up the stream on his property with concrete walls, the walls of the pool failed under the downpour, and as a result, a powerful stream of water fell on neighbouring houses. People were killed in the houses.

http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/09/07/2012/659096.shtml

 
 
Mathemat:

3451LY )

But fun :)

 
 
Contender:


It's a thing!


Yeah, there's so many old radio plays and plays for children...

It's a Klondike.

 
IgorM:

Can't cope with the two extreme words on her T-shirt... :-(

Can you give me a hint, please?

1...440441442443444445446447448449450451452453454...4979
New comment