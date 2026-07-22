Interesting and Humour - page 447
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Волна, накрывшая во время наводнения в Геленджике пять домов, была рукотворной. Об этом сообщил журналистам глава МЧС России Владимир Пучков.
According to Puchkov, the cause of the seven-metre wave was a swimming pool built by a local resident. He had blocked up the stream on his property with concrete walls, the walls of the pool failed under the downpour, and as a result, a powerful stream of water fell on neighbouring houses. People were killed in the houses.
http://top.rbc.ru/incidents/09/07/2012/659096.shtml
As of 1 August 2012, new banknotes in denominations of 1,000 euros approved in 2005 will be put into circulation
3451LY )
But fun :)
http://www.staroeradio.ru/
http://www.staroeradio.ru/
An item!
The homeland hears, the homeland knows
It's a thing!
Yeah, there's so many old radio plays and plays for children...
It's a Klondike.
Can't cope with the two extreme words on her T-shirt... :-(
Can you give me a hint, please?