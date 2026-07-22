Interesting and Humour - page 2431
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You're fed up with your Ukraine, this is actually a forum for programmers. And the humor thread you named.
I am not interested in your bullshit at all. Go talk somewhere on the Ukrainian, Chinese, English, Portuguese, Spanish and other forums.
Speak up, I can't hear well.
The psychology is clear, I'm hard of hearing, I don't understand Russian, I'm just out for a pee.
Apparently they forgot to put silicone in your brain, all cotton wool.)
Serj_Che:
... somewhere in Ukrainian, Chinese, English, Portuguese, Spanish, forum.
The psychology is clear, I'm hard of hearing, I don't understand Russian, I'm just out for a pee.
Apparently they forgot to add silicone to the brain, it's all cotton wool.)
But leave us out of it, we all live there normally. Don't touch us.
But leave us out of it, we all live there normally. We don't need to be touched.
No, it isn't. Quite the opposite. All sawdust. No cotton.
A Swedish family?
Chinese
40 people in one room
"cleanliness and order guaranteed."