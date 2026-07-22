Interesting and Humour - page 2431

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Serj_Che:

You're fed up with your Ukraine, this is actually a forum for programmers. And the humor thread you named.

I am not interested in your bullshit at all. Go talk somewhere on the Ukrainian, Chinese, English, Portuguese, Spanish and other forums.

Speak up, I can't hear very well.
 
Mischek:
Speak up, I can't hear well.

The psychology is clear, I'm hard of hearing, I don't understand Russian, I'm just out for a pee.

Apparently they forgot to put silicone in your brain, all cotton wool.)

 

Serj_Che:

... somewhere in Ukrainian, Chinese, English, Portuguese, Spanish, forum.

But do not bother us, we all live there normally. Do not come to us.
 
Serj_Che:

The psychology is clear, I'm hard of hearing, I don't understand Russian, I'm just out for a pee.

Apparently they forgot to add silicone to the brain, it's all cotton wool.)

No, it's not. Quite the opposite. All sawdust. No cotton.
 
newdigital:
But leave us out of it, we all live there normally. Don't touch us.
So we'll go back there slowly.
 
newdigital:
But leave us out of it, we all live there normally. We don't need to be touched.
Swedish family?
 
 
Mischek:
No, it isn't. Quite the opposite. All sawdust. No cotton.
 
artmedia70:
A Swedish family?

Chinese

40 people in one room

"cleanliness and order guaranteed."

 
How much more needs to be repainted in Russia...(c)
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