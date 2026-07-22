Interesting and Humour - page 2181

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Quentin Tarantino on trading)

 

Why earthquakes happen >>>

Почему происходят землетрясения
Почему происходят землетрясения
  • 2014.04.02
  • ria.ru
Основной причиной землетрясения является быстрое смещение участка земной коры как целого в момент пластической деформации упруго напряженных пород в очаге землетрясения. Большинство очагов землетрясений возникает около поверхности Земли. Само смещение происходит под действием упругих сил в ходе процесса разрядки – уменьшения упругих деформаций...
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Ranking of advanced schools in the Russian Federation in 2013 >>>
Рейтинг школ повышенного уровня РФ в 2013 году
Рейтинг школ повышенного уровня РФ в 2013 году
  • 2014.03.14
  • ria.ru
Агентство социальных исследований «Социальный навигатор» при поддержке Межрегиональной Ассоциации Мониторинга и Статистики Образования (МАМСО), при участии региональных органов управления образованием 39 регионов РФ, «Учительской газеты» и журнала «Директор школы» подготовило Рейтинг школ повышенного уровня Российской Федерации – 2013...
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http://ria.ru/space/20140404/1002458177.html
МКС совершила маневр для уклонения от обломков старой ракеты
МКС совершила маневр для уклонения от обломков старой ракеты
  • 2014.04.04
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 4 апр — РИА Новости. Международная космическая станция (МКС) в четверг совершила маневр для уклонения от обломков старой европейской ракеты-носителя Ariane 5, сообщается в пресс-релизе НАСА. По расчетам специалистов, в случае бездействия обломки ракеты могли пройти в опасной близости от МКС, на расстоянии менее 400 метров. Маневр...
 
Don't miss the wave
Сюжеты
Сюжеты
  • Сергей Чернышев
  • expert.ru
Новый технологический уклад уже сформирован, перевооружение лидеров глобальной экономики идет полным ходом. Задача России — не остаться в стороне от этого процесса, иначе нам грозит потеря суверенитета Замедление роста мировой экономики — свершившийся факт. В каждой стране оно имеет свои особенности, однако становится все яснее: речь идет о...
 

It should be forbidden to think - it's insulting!

The lines knit into a poem,
The sea licks the dry land.
Children poop in the potty,
♪ Adults poop in their souls ♪

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http://cam.darlingcity.ru/cam/8813

The rabbit owl family
 
Russia develops 1.2 petaflop supercomputer
Россия разрабатывает суперкомпьютер мощностью 1,2 петафлопа
Россия разрабатывает суперкомпьютер мощностью 1,2 петафлопа
  • naked-science.ru
Холдинг «Росэлектроника» вместе с Минпромторгом разрабатывает полностью российский суперкомпьютер, который в будущем сможет закрыть потребности оборонно-промышленного комплекса в вычислительных мощностях. Совместно с Минпромторгом мы создаем...
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