Interesting and Humour - page 4005
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Mystery:
The lights have been switched off in the whole house. But there is a gas cooker, a paraffin lamp and a candle in the closet. There is only one match left in the matchbox. What will you light first?
A match ;)
Mystery:
The lights have been switched off in the whole house. But there is a gas cooker, a paraffin lamp and a candle in the closet. There is only one match left in the matchbox. Which do you light first?
A gift for dad
I'll get another box of matches or a lighter.
I figured the same thing, a match first ))
Mystery:
The lights have been switched off in the whole house. But there is a gas cooker, a paraffin lamp and a candle in the closet. There is only one match left in the matchbox. Which do you light first?
Mystery:
The lights have been switched off in the whole house. But there is a gas cooker, a paraffin lamp and a candle in the closet. There is only one match left in the matchbox. What will you light first?
I think the first thing to light is the lantern under your eye when you fall down the stairs into the cupboard.
Match ;)
You knew!!! That's what I thought at first too.
Scientists at MSU have studied the horse's arse.
And in the photo attached to the article, we see a very tempting, but not a horse's arse at all.
https://lenta.ru/news/2017/09/18/msu/