Interesting and Humour - page 4005

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

Mystery:

The lights have been switched off in the whole house. But there is a gas cooker, a paraffin lamp and a candle in the closet. There is only one match left in the matchbox. What will you light first?


A match ;)

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Mystery:

The lights have been switched off in the whole house. But there is a gas cooker, a paraffin lamp and a candle in the closet. There is only one match left in the matchbox. Which do you light first?

A similar one already happened, but about the guests at the door and what you will open first.
 

A gift for dad

 
 
Vladimir Zubov:

I'll get another box of matches or a lighter.


I figured the same thing, a match first ))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Mystery:

The lights have been switched off in the whole house. But there is a gas cooker, a paraffin lamp and a candle in the closet. There is only one match left in the matchbox. Which do you light first?

A match, everything else can be lit afterwards.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Mystery:

The lights have been switched off in the whole house. But there is a gas cooker, a paraffin lamp and a candle in the closet. There is only one match left in the matchbox. What will you light first?


I think the first thing to light is the lantern under your eye when you fall down the stairs into the cupboard.

 
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Match ;)


You knew!!! That's what I thought at first too.

 

Scientists at MSU have studied the horse's arse.

And in the photo attached to the article, we see a very tempting, but not a horse's arse at all.

https://lenta.ru/news/2017/09/18/msu/

Ученые МГУ изучили лошадиный зад
Ученые МГУ изучили лошадиный зад
  • 2017.09.18
  • Дмитрий Духанин / «Коммерсантъ»
  • lenta.ru
Ученые МГУ определили изотопный состав хвостов лошадей Пржевальского и выяснили, почему за последние сто лет изменилась кормовая база этих животных. Причиной этого была деятельность человека, который вытеснил животных из привычных для них мест обитания. Результаты исследования опубликованы в журнале Scientific Reports. Об этом сообщается в...
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