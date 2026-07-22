Interesting and Humour - page 3576

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Компания, выпустившая реактивный ранец, готовит летающий автомобиль
Компания, выпустившая реактивный ранец, готовит летающий автомобиль
  • 2017.02.05
  • Арсений Мирный
  • life.ru
Калифорнийский стартап Jetpack Aviation (JPA) анонсировал, что через полгода будет представлен прототип летающего автомобиля. Компактное одноместное средство передвижения будет заточено на полёты в 2 метрах над землёй со скоростью до 150 км/ч. Объясняется это тем, что крупные авиакомпании уже строят скоростные летающие автомобили и будут...
 

Interesting finds collected by Mexicans from Jalisco province

 
Server Muradasilov:

Interesting finds collected by Mexicans from Jalisco province

And they find them in their own workshops at the end of the working day.
 

Many of his 270 patented inventions survive today largely unchanged: the spring mousetrap, the heat curling iron, the spoked bicycle wheel, the asthma inhaler, the chronometer and even the blackboard.


Hiram Maxim is an inventor

He is also the inventor of this machine gun




 
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And they find them in their own workshops at the end of the day.
It could all be ...
 
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Mon sosie a 2000 ans - Musée de la civilisation
Mon sosie a 2000 ans - Musée de la civilisation
  • monsosie.mcq.org
Take part in creating the exhibition My 2000-Year-Old Double by submitting a photo of your face. A Web app will match today’s likenesses with those of some 60 sculptures created 2000 years ago. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find yourself in the exhibition, next to a Roman athlete or a Greek nymph. The die is cast. Let the game begin! Thanks for...
 
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Китай испытал новую систему оптической связи для одновременного общения 13,5 млрд человек
Китай испытал новую систему оптической связи для одновременного общения 13,5 млрд человек
  • tass.ru
ПЕКИН, 5 февраля. /Корр. ТАСС Николай Селищев/. Китай впервые испытал новейшую систему волоконно-оптической связи, позволяющую одновременно общаться в режиме реального времени более 13,5 млрд человек. Об этом сообщило агентство со ссылкой на заявление Уханьского НИИ телекоммуникаций (Центральный Китай). "Это означает, что китайские технологии...
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