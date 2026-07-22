Interesting and Humour - page 3576
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Interesting finds collected by Mexicans from Jalisco province
Interesting finds collected by Mexicans from Jalisco province
Many of his 270 patented inventions survive today largely unchanged: the spring mousetrap, the heat curling iron, the spoked bicycle wheel, the asthma inhaler, the chronometer and even the blackboard.
Hiram Maxim is an inventor
He is also the inventor of this machine gun
And they find them in their own workshops at the end of the day.