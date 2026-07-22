Interesting and Humour - page 1900

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i_logic:


It's all bullshit, it's already been reported

This is also a fake https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1903#comment_699121

but why ruin the fun? ))) Maybe some homophobes would come out and laugh.

 
MoneyJinn:
The first or the second?
You can see from the text that the first
 
I'm sorry. You should warn me. I'll make it up to you.
 
MoneyJinn:
The first or the second?
The first. The third is a special case of the first.
 
Yoschik:
"When I come back from the post office
I'm quite sure that...
...it was taken by Ulyanov...
"He hasn't returned it yet."
In May I sent myself a postcard from Sevastopol to Moscow through the Ukrainian Post. It still hasn't come...
 
Integer:
The first. The third is a special case of the first.

Now I understand why no one is fighting crime in our country.

Fighting crime incites hatred of criminals and therefore offends the sensibilities of certain groups of citizens.)

 
MoneyJinn:
In May, I sent myself a postcard from Sevastopol to Moscow via Ukraine Post. Hasn't arrived yet...
Write to servicedesk ))
 
MoneyJinn:

Now I understand why no one is fighting crime in our country.

Fighting crime incites hatred of criminals and therefore offends the sensibilities of certain groups of citizens.)

Personally I think only hate speech based on lies is criminal,

Any other hate speech (e.g. by listing existing dangerous or negative qualities of individuals or communities) is acceptable!

A Texas Ranger with a gun...

 
 

These are scary times we live in

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