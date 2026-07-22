Interesting and Humour - page 1900
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It's all bullshit, it's already been reported
This is also a fake https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1903#comment_699121
but why ruin the fun? ))) Maybe some homophobes would come out and laugh.
The first or the second?
The first or the second?
"When I come back from the post office
I'm quite sure that...
...it was taken by Ulyanov...
"He hasn't returned it yet."
The first. The third is a special case of the first.
Now I understand why no one is fighting crime in our country.
Fighting crime incites hatred of criminals and therefore offends the sensibilities of certain groups of citizens.)
In May, I sent myself a postcard from Sevastopol to Moscow via Ukraine Post. Hasn't arrived yet...
Now I understand why no one is fighting crime in our country.
Fighting crime incites hatred of criminals and therefore offends the sensibilities of certain groups of citizens.)
Personally I think only hate speech based on lies is criminal,
Any other hate speech (e.g. by listing existing dangerous or negative qualities of individuals or communities) is acceptable!
A Texas Ranger with a gun...
These are scary times we live in