Interesting and Humour - page 1240
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Don't make jokes.
"First he listens to jazz, then he sells his country"
Ukraine?
So young... and we were all sitting in front of a screen? Well, there you go... A lot of people say that people mutate... but here, it worked!
What happened?
"My mother-in-law's gone."
What happened?
"My mother-in-law's mother-in-law's gone" (c).
Well ... There were elections and we chose the best (several times ... and at home they said they weren't the best ...), we lived somehow ... and didn't blame anyone back then... And now look back - shit, I was in Africa at the time (Liberia) ... Actually, it's not just my opinion that we were all confused ... maybe there was some kind of radiation ... who knows ...
Anyway, it's time to rest:
Commissioned by the US State Department
I was in Africa at the time (Liberia) ...