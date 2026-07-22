Interesting and Humour - page 1240

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abolk:

Don't make jokes.

"First he listens to jazz, then he sells his country"

Rams are confused, the dude sold out a long time ago and at a very favorable rate :)
 
IvanIvanov:
Ukraine?
Turkey.
 
 
 
Mischek:
How young ... and we were all sitting in front of a screen? Well, here we are... A lot of people say people mutate... But here, it worked!
 
newdigital:
So young... and we were all sitting in front of a screen? Well, there you go... A lot of people say that people mutate... but here, it worked!

What happened?

"My mother-in-law's gone."

 
 
sumkin75:

What happened?

"My mother-in-law's mother-in-law's gone" (c).

Well ... There were elections and we chose the best (several times ... and at home they said they weren't the best ...), we lived somehow ... and didn't blame anyone back then... And now look back - shit, I was in Africa at the time (Liberia) ... Actually, it's not just my opinion that we were all confused ... maybe there was some kind of radiation ... who knows ...

Anyway, it's time to rest:


 

Commissioned by the US State Department

 
newdigital:

I was in Africa at the time (Liberia) ...

I see. Ran away from hardship to warmer climes. Abandoned my homeland. I've gone into hiding. And now that Bolkonsky and I have lifted the country off its knees, he's back.
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