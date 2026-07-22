Interesting and Humour - page 2399

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Contender:
You'll get banned!

as long as you don't post porn.


straight from the official press.


 
Contender:

Yeah, well, that's not a fact either.

Maybe he's singing.

maybe

It's a serious question.

We'll have to look into it.

 
Mischek:

maybe

It's a serious matter.

We need to look into it.

Give him a hand. He can't do it without you. )
 
Maybe singing?

A couple of posts above the singer Baskov - and sings well...

and holds just the right amount of discussion

 
tol64:
Give him a hand. He can't do it without you. )
You sing to something.
 
YuraZ:

A couple of posts above singer Baskov - and sings well...

and holds just what the discussion is about

:))
 
Contender:
You sing to something.
I've already answered you on that. There's already a trio on it. Including you. And I'm not participating. ))
 
tol64:
I've already answered that. There's already a trio there. Including you. And I do not participate. ))

A soloist?

No ensemble? Alone in A?

 
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