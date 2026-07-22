Interesting and Humour - page 4414

New comment
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Trump does have Russian roots.

You won't believe this!

but they all don't have American roots :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

You won't believe this!

but they all don't have American roots :-)

And the Indians?

 
Denis Sartakov:

- "You can't outrun them all!"

I had a pedagogical conversation with my stepfather when I was young. Knowing his keen interest in the female sex, I immediately realised that his mother had made him "talk like a man". He ended his monologue with the words "You can't [outrun] all the women", and, after a pause, with a smile - "although you should strive for it".

 
Artyom Trishkin:

And the Indians ?

Indians smoke :-)

---

do any of the elites even associate themselves (not even related) to them ?

---

history is what it is. Modern America was completely conquered by Europeans. Completely, with all the genocides.

So any of their "elitists" are more related to old Europe than to the natives.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Indians smoke :-)

---

do any of the elites even associate themselves (not even related) to them ?

---

history is what it is. Modern America was completely conquered by Europeans. Completely, with all the genocides.

That's why any of their "elitists" are more related to old Europe than to the natives.

but they got their blood mixed up a little bit overseas.

Apparently with the chiefs and their offspring

 

With a weekend off


 
Artyom Trishkin:

And what about the Indians?

There is some evidence that they are genetically related to the Siberian peoples. It is as if there was a migration from Siberia through the Bering Strait to America. But we cannot believe that all of them are like that.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

...

do any of the elites even associate themselves (not even related) to them ?

...

Only Chuck Norris))

 
Denis Sartakov:

A game of golf.


I'm sorry. That was hilarious...

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Damage adds to karma and does not contribute to reaching the GRAAL bidding criteria.

karma
1...440744084409441044114412441344144415441644174418441944204421...4979
New comment