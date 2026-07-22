Interesting and Humour - page 4414
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Trump does have Russian roots.
You won't believe this!
but they all don't have American roots :-)
You won't believe this!
but they all don't have American roots :-)
And the Indians?
- "You can't outrun them all!"
I had a pedagogical conversation with my stepfather when I was young. Knowing his keen interest in the female sex, I immediately realised that his mother had made him "talk like a man". He ended his monologue with the words "You can't [outrun] all the women", and, after a pause, with a smile - "although you should strive for it".
And the Indians ?
Indians smoke :-)
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do any of the elites even associate themselves (not even related) to them ?
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history is what it is. Modern America was completely conquered by Europeans. Completely, with all the genocides.
So any of their "elitists" are more related to old Europe than to the natives.
Indians smoke :-)
---
do any of the elites even associate themselves (not even related) to them ?
---
history is what it is. Modern America was completely conquered by Europeans. Completely, with all the genocides.
That's why any of their "elitists" are more related to old Europe than to the natives.
but they got their blood mixed up a little bit overseas.
Apparently with the chiefs and their offspring
With a weekend off
And what about the Indians?
There is some evidence that they are genetically related to the Siberian peoples. It is as if there was a migration from Siberia through the Bering Strait to America. But we cannot believe that all of them are like that.
...
do any of the elites even associate themselves (not even related) to them ?
...
Only Chuck Norris))
A game of golf.
I'm sorry. That was hilarious...
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